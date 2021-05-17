Peacemaker: Demise of Police Morale; What it means

Morale is confidence, enthusiasm, self-esteem, spirit, esprit de corps, team spirit, heart, optimism, hope, hopefulness, and determination.
Today, more and more dedicated police officers are leaving the profession. Low morale continues to grow among our police, resulting in their decisions to leave the job. For example, the Fairfax County Police Department is where I retired.
I understand that they are down approximately 150 officers. Seasoned officers are resigning, and recruits are dropping out of the academy. This trend is growing nationwide and for the same reason. The citizens suffer as their communities become more unsafe as criminals get bolder.
They also are aware of the movements to take away 2nd Amendment rights, making victims more vulnerable. Our Police Officers are demoralized from their missions’ initial morale and expectations to protect and serve their communities
Police Officers enter the profession not for the money but with a high sense of morale to protect and serve their communities. Candidates for police officers undergo extensive background investigations.
In larger departments, they experience psychological screenings and polygraph examinations. They enter police training academies where training lasts for months. While in these academies, recruits undergo rigorously structured schedules involving many topics, including the use of firearms.
After recruits graduate from their academies, training continues. They work with a Field Training Officer for on-the-job training before working alone. Most Police Officers undergo annual refresher training and semi-annual firearms retraining. 99% of all police officers live up to their oaths of office and the legal protection of their communities. Morale is high, and they have dedicated themselves to protect and serve.
In addition to their oaths of office, Police Officers adhere to a Code of Ethics as follows:
“As a law enforcement officer, my fundamental duty is to serve the community; to safeguard lives and property; to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation, and the peaceful against violence or disorder; and to respect the constitutional rights of all to liberty, equality, and justice.
I will keep my private life unsullied as an example to all and will behave in a manner that does not bring discredit to me or to my agency. I will maintain courageous calm in the face of danger, scorn, or ridicule; develop self-restraint, and be constantly mindful of the welfare of others. Honest in thought and deed both in my personal and official life, I will be exemplary in obeying the law and the regulations of my department. Whatever I see or hear of a confidential nature or that is confided to me in my official capacity will be kept ever secret unless revelation is necessary in the performance of my duty.
I will never act officiously or permit personal feelings, prejudices, political beliefs, aspirations, animosities, or friendships to influence my decisions. With no compromise for crime and the relentless prosecution of criminals, I will enforce the law courteously and appropriately without fear or favor, malice or ill will, never employing unnecessary force or violence, and never accepting gratuities.
I recognize the badge of my office as a symbol of public faith, and I accept it as a public trust to be held so long as I am true to the ethics of the police service. I will never engage in acts of corruption or bribery, nor will I condone such acts by other police officers. I will cooperate with all legally authorized agencies and their representatives in the pursuit of justice.
I know that I alone am responsible for my standard of professional performance and will take every reasonable opportunity to enhance my level of knowledge and competence.
I will constantly strive to achieve these objectives and ideals, dedicating myself before God to my chosen profession . . .law enforcement.”
Morale was high, as they protected and served their communities. They were essential for a civilized society. Their communities, local, state, and federal leaders supported them. Many aspiring police officers were competing for positions.
The disrespect for the police and laws started during the Vietnam War. During the numerous civil disturbances, protestors of the war named the officers “pigs,” protesting enforcement actions against them. A cultural change had started. Time passed, and original protestors were elected to political offices. Their disdain for the police changed little, if any. As this new breed of politicians grew in number, the influence of one of the twenty-one ethnic groups began to apply pressure for social changes based on discrimination claims of various forms. These people made up only 16 percent of the ethnic communities in America. Allegations of police brutality were increasing in numbers.
In addition, today, politicians have looked for votes by supporting entitlements for those who do not work but can work. For example, in my community, there are numerous signs seeking employees. These signs have been at their exact locations for long periods. One employer seeking personnel advised me that no one applies. This current political culture embraces that those who do not work will be supported by those who do. Why do Police Officers put their lives and salaries on the line for this?
Police Officers are human beings and not perfect. Jesus Christ was the only perfect person to have ever lived. Police Officers never leave their homes or their families behind, intending to kill someone. Such an allegation is insanity. Why are the police used as scapegoats? Today, police officers are targeted by “Monday morning quarterbacking” and condemnation by groups and individuals who have never put on the badge to protect and serve others.
For Police Officers to protect and serve their communities, they must have the backing of their local political leaders, district/commonwealth attorneys, chiefs of police, and their communities. Today, this is lacking. Let us look further, as honest citizens who are the victims.
In recent times, many police chiefs’ are only puppets of politicians described above in this article. They are unfit and unqualified to lead Police Officers. There are commonwealth/district attorneys who aggressively pursue the prosecution against the police, such as the one in Fairfax County. He is going back to officers who have previously cleared and reinvestigating them. Some are even retired. As previously documented, the Fairfax County Police Department is down 150 officers, and the list is growing. It is just an example. Why would anyone stay there? Who suffers? The citizens of Fairfax County.
The various crimes associated with riots, such as looting, arson, vandalism, and attacks against innocent victims, have gained political sympathy. Riots are now called “peaceful protesting.” Politicians are openly inciting riots while innocent victims suffer. Law enforcement is now the criminals, while criminals are heroes. This politically accepted trend only makes criminals bolder, as they know the system is on their side. On the other side, there are efforts to eliminate, defund, or restrict police to the point that they are no longer able to serve and protect their communities. These changes result from giving in to the pressures of one ethnic group. Being a police officer can be a life or death profession. Split-second decisions have to be made in the use of deadly force. In addition, what ethnic group is involved before taking action? The job only gets more complicated and more miserable. Their morale suffers, as does the support of their families. When did we abruptly lose sight of the fact that law enforcement departments employ people of all races? Suddenly all cops are white privileged men. Not so, my friend.
Then there is the movement to take our 2nd Amendment rights. Many criminals do not fear the legal system, yet they fear armed citizens. The numbers of Police Officers leaving this vital profession continue to grow. Here are a few examples of other morale busters.
On the federal level, one example stands out. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been ordered to take no action against illegal immigrants entering our country, including many vicious criminals. What message does this send to ICE, all other police officers, and the law-abiding citizens in America?
Our police were ordered to stand down during recent riots and not enforce the law against these brutal attacks on innocent citizens and their property. Cowardly attacks on elderly and defenseless victims were just part of “Peaceful Protesting.” During these riots in North Carolina, the governor pandered with the rioters, stating that their issues and attacks were more important than the properties of innocent victims. The Raleigh Police Department took no enforcement action against these violent criminals. They followed to orders of their chief. Why did the police even come to work? I was embarrassed for anyone to know that I lived in North Carolina. These Police Officer’s Oaths of Office and Code of Ethics were a joke and significant demoralizing to this great agency. What message did this send to the police officers and the law-abiding citizens of Raleigh?
Instances of poor leadership and failure to support our police in enforcing our laws are offered here. Local Police Officers and sheriffs look to elected officials to lead and set an example of respecting the law. Both have an obligation to their communities as leaders. A particular interest group, along with a state legislator, illegally tore down a monument in a jurisdiction in Virginia. Virginia law protected the memorial as it does in North Carolina. The chief of police ordered the arrest of the violators. She was abiding by her oath of office to enforce the law fairly. She was terminated from her employment for only doing her job. What message did this send to her police officers and the community as a whole?
Locally, a particular interest group demands the removal of a monument. This monument is protected by state law. The only action available is by changing the state law. Local commissioners seek a way to satisfy this group by circumventing the law. They have appointed a commission whose responsibility is to determine the monument’s future. A facilitator, paid by taxpayers’ monies, has been employed to facilitate their meetings. This effort is divisive. They are elected to represent all citizens equally. What message does this send to our police and the law-abiding citizens as a whole?
Politician(s) failing to support any law or supporting means to circumvent any law unlawfully is betraying the total public trust. Remove them from the office that they hold.
All of this is resulting in a lawless and uncivilized society. Crime is skyrocketing in those cities that have caused their police to no longer be of service. 99% of all police officers are suited for public service as police officers. My question is this: are those serving in leadership positions in our county qualified? If you are satisfied with their leadership, vote for them again. If not, vote for someone more suitable and capable.