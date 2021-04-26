Peacemaker: Perception of Current Affairs

As someone living in an adjoining county and having no first-hand information about the current situation in Elizabeth City, I still have my opinion, which I will postulate here.
I know it is best to wait until the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) completes its investigation. The presence of Al Sharpton and Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson has not helped.
Sadly, some of the Black community now holds American communities’ captive across our nation, with demands such as the monument issue in Hertford. No one wants to say no, in fear of retaliation and is supported by some elected officials.
When it comes to shooting a Black person, there is rarely any release of why the shooting happened, only that a law enforcement officer pulled the trigger. Both sides of the coin should be examined in all situations.
According to media reports, Pasquotank and Dare County had deputies present to execute a search warrant and an arrest warrant on drug charges. The conclusion is that this was a cross-county effort in upholding the laws of North Carolina.
Executing search warrants are always dangerous. Multiple officers are generally on the scene to assist or control any persons present. These situations often produce anger from the perpetrator or others at the location. Search warrants can be quick, or they could take a while.
The warrant is quite specific for items or objects in which they are searching. For example, officers could not search for a television in a desk drawer. A small article, however, could be searched for anywhere.
I suspect that the seven officers (not identified) placed on administrative leave could have been those on the search warrant scene. It could have been to remove them from public scrutiny and for their protection. It may also have been due to their possible involvement in the shooting or as witnesses.
Regarding the shooting of Mr. Brown in the back, this will be a challenge. To shoot someone in the back, it must be unquestionably clear that this action was necessary to protect human life, nothing less.
An example would be an armed person running away and posing a threat to human life in doing so. What did the officers know about the suspect’s record? I do not know enough about this to speak further.
It first appeared that the community just wanted answers. BCI has custody of the camera, with the law preventing it from being released.
Civil disturbances and riots occurred in my past life, and we were routinely retrained and prepared mentally and physically for such occasions. In my personal opinion, this event is new to our local area and entirely unexpected.
Politicians and law enforcement are probably intimidated by the time-sensitive pressures and may make a wrong decision. I do agree with a systematic investigation without a knee-jerk reaction.
The three deputies that resigned may have done so for not feeling supported or not wanting to be a part of this further. They may feel somehow that they will be suspects of wrongdoing.
It is getting harder for police officers to face all the challenges, both politically and personally, to continue serving.