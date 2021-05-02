Peacemaker: Reflections on Riots and Civil Disturbances

When I started my law enforcement career in the mid-60s, rioting was a crime. Interfering with the rights of others was a crime.
Riot control training was mandatory daily at Virginia State Police academy. We were issued riot control batons and helmets. The helmets were similar to WWII helmets, police written across the front, and a plastic face shield.
All movements were military-style movements, done in unison. During annual refresher training, we refreshed this training. At Fairfax County, we trained at Fort Belvoir for a day. They had constructed a small compound on base called Riot City for training purposes. MPs role played as rioters.
To me, all of this was fun and essential. This training lasted through the early 1970s, when it stopped. I felt that this was a mistake. I still have my original helmet and two riot batons. I always carry batons when taking walks.
My first experience with riots was in 1968 after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King. How memorable the night when orders came for me to report to Richmond. After completing my 3-11 PM shift that day, fast asleep was I when my sergeant phoned, ordered me to dress, pack, and go to Richmond immediately and report to the Richmond Police Headquarters. Upon arriving, assigned was I to partner with a Richmond police officer with our post on the corner of 8th and Broad Street until noon - a long day that was for me.
My mother lived in Richmond, and I stayed there during my off-duty time, parking my state police car in her driveway. While I was asleep, a Henrico County Police Officer knocked on her door, inquiring why a state police car was there. She was not happy about that and let him know.
I am sure that he was concerned about her safety, but she assured him that she was fine and that he should be in Richmond on riot control and not bothering her. My mother – cut and dried, but the salt of the earth.
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) headquarters in McLean was a frequent demonstration target. I went there on several occasions for riot control as needed. When there was a demonstration at the CIA, preparations were in place for making multiple arrests. Support vehicles for identifying those arrested were available, including photographs for court. Police vans for transporting were on standby.
Fairfax County was across the river from Washington, D.C. That was always a location for some civil disturbance activity. They regularly requested Fairfax County Police to assist according to the mutual aid agreement.
We had gang fights that required law enforcement intervention. Fairfax County had it all. The control of civil disturbances and preventing riots were critical public safety issues. Enforcing associated laws was fully supported by politicians and the communities. Public safety came first. In those days, the right to protest peacefully was honored and protected.
The rights of innocent citizens to be safe and secure from illegal and criminal rioting was the top priority of politicians and law enforcement. Innocent citizens, nor their property, were obligated to be the victims of rioters, including personal assaults. Innocent citizens were protected.
Law enforcement was society's heroes, and criminals were criminals. Innocent citizens, and their property, was safe. No social issues gave anyone the right to victimize innocent people, or their property, in any way.
Today in America, just the opposite is true. If current trends continue, America will become uncivilized and dysfunctional. We are closer to our demise today than many believe to be true. Let us look at the reasons.
We have always been a nation of laws. Citizens have always looked to their leaders (local, state, or national) to uphold their oaths of office and our Constitution. We have expected them to be the custodian and examples of their oaths of office, Constitution, and the laws of our lands.
President Harry S. Truman, 33rd President of The United States, said: "The fundamental basis of this nation's laws was given to Moses on the Mount. The fundamental basis of our Bill of Rights comes from the teachings we get from Exodus and Saint Matthew, from Isaiah and Saint Paul. If we don't have a proper fundamental moral background, we will finally end up with a totalitarian government which does not believe in the rights of anybody except the state!" President Truman's statement was prophetic.
Over the years, everything has changed. The various crimes associated with riots, such as looting, arson, vandalism, and attacks against innocent victims, have gained political sympathy. Riots are now called "peaceful protesting." Politicians are openly inciting riots while innocent victims suffer. Law enforcement is now the criminals, while criminals are heroes. This politically accepted trend only makes criminals bolder, as they know the system is on their side. On the other side, there are efforts to eliminate, defund, or restrict police to the point that they are no longer able to serve and protect their communities. There are 21 documented ethnic groups in America. These changes result from giving in to the pressures of one group. Then there is the movement to take our 2nd Amendment rights. Many criminals do not fear the legal system, and they fear armed citizens.
No innocent citizen has any desire to be a victim of criminals.
We have a right to be armed and protect ourselves, loved ones, and property.
While we can no longer depend on politicians to uphold their offices and the land laws, and their responsibility to innocent citizens, we must focus on ourselves and each other.