In New York, it’s called pulling a “Houdini,” the art of pulling something over on a group of people before they know it.
In mainstream America it is becoming known as politics. It does appear there is a new third party forming, the Pinocchio Party.
When Republican Rep.-Elect George Santos, recently elected to New York’s Third Congressional District on Long Island, blatantly lied about much of his background and managed to get elected to the U.S. Congress, he should become the new poster boy for the Pinocchio Party.
The New York Times recently revealed that Santos had lied about his education, work experience, philanthropic pursuits and finances, among other things. We need to ask ourselves where was the press — The NYT, Newsday and other local pundits — before the election?
Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and anyone else setting an example for young children still within the ages of influence should be repulsed, concerned and, frankly, nervous that society has lowered the human standard of morality yet once again. We as a people should be insulted. While truth and accountability are pillars of democracy, more importantly, they stand for what a moral society is about.
Santos’ election to Congress is tragic.
Spoofing voters, the Catholic Church, the Jewish Community, Democrats, pundits and many others, along with the local and national press, is not something one should take lightly.
Considering the candidate was knowingly distributing campaign material boasting fabricated accomplishments while Republicans seemingly watched in subliminal awe is even more devastating. The last thing the Republican Party needs is another layer of liars to add to their chaotic caucus. The last thing we as a people need is to tolerate this blatant slap in America’s face, proliferated by Santos’ known lies, excuses and antics.
Analyzing why Santos was able to navigate a fabled political campaign in one of the nation’s heaviest remaining news districts should be a concern of many. Sean Hannity, who lives in the district on Centre Island, was either not paying attention or granted Santos a pass because he wore an “R’ on his sleeve.
Simply, the news media didn’t think Santos could win. He had run in 2020 and was coined “a nut” by some, but never a liar, until he was elected that is.
Santos has repeatedly said he would still join the house majority, even though he fabricated many of the campaign points. He claimed embellishment was merely “a mistake.”
Political lying has become more mainstream over the past two years than ever before.
It will be interesting to see how his fellow U.S. Representatives feel about this man, who will have to raise his hand on a Bible to take the oath of office. It may be best for the party if they don’t have a candidate whose nose will grow as soon as he places his hand on the bible.
It may be best if all the big lie believers, along with Santos, break away from the Republicans and for as unbelievable as it may seem, the Pinocchio Party.
John Foley is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance and Perquimans Weekly. He can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.
