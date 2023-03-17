There has been an old saying that “Boys will be boys.” When I began my law enforcement career in the mid-1960s, there were no female officers. So young policemen would be boys, getting into mischief and playing pranks with each other at the drop of a hat.

My career started as a Virginia State Trooper in 1965. We patrolled the highways, wrote tickets and worked accidents on Interstate Highways. We were also responsible for supervising state inspection stations.

Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.