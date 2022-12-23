...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, north central, south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
As always, it takes me a while to find a subject to discuss. Why? Well, because if I am going to take the time to write I want it to be meaningful and worth the effort.
As a sports writer/photographer, I attend different venues to document particular sporting events. It may be a large high school or a small private or charter school, but they all have one thing in common: they pay respect to our country by honoring the American flag via the National anthem.
Which I think is a good thing.
I have noticed at different venues there is a total disregard (not important which type of school) for the anthem. Subjects don’t remove their hats and others do not stand up, and yes it is their duly American right to do so.
Here’s the oxymoron “duly American right” vs my/your right not to pay homage to the American flag. But it was because of young men and women paying the ultimate price, death, for you to have the right not to show respect.
I get it. I’m not happy with a lot of the decisions that the government has made or is going to make in the very near future, but we have freedom that other civilians in different countries do not have.
If it was for our forefathers (as a whole country, not a race) sporting activities would most likely be non-existent.
Yes, there is a problem with law enforcement as a whole and, yes, the system is failing certain tiers of the public and, yes, prices of everything is skyrocketing. The hate crimes are rising and ya-dee-ya-dee-ya.
But... we have the freedom of speech to protest against unfair laws without immediate fear of retaliation. In other countries people go missing or are killed in that scenario.
We have the right to “bear arms” legally to protect our homes and loved ones.
I guess at this point I need to pose a question. Why don’t you show respect to the American flag? I know it’s your right, but I’m just curious.
Is it because you saw an NFL player doing it? Do you know the real reason why or are you just following suit because of who did it more so then why they did it?
We are so easily persuaded by music, people with status or titles that we don’t do our own research.
Some are totally disrespectful to law enforcement because of what happened way back to Rodney King up till the present unfortunate African American lives that have been taken unjustly.
This country was built on the lives of young men and women soldiers that died at the hands of our oppressors in an effort to overtake the democracy that has been established in the United States.
It is the lives of law enforcement that held communities together to combat the drug wars and ensure the safety of small towns and large metropolises.
Yes, there are one or two bad pieces of grapes on the vine, but at least the whole tree isn’t tainted.
We are free Americans! But remember someone paid the price for you to have the rights you are exercising now.
So invoke positive reversal so we can live a better life while we are still able and before it’s too late.
Andre’ Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.