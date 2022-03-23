Once in a while, we get to see perfection, even in this life, even – more unusually – in this world.
It happened last Friday morning at 5:30. An indigo velvet stretched over the concave surface of the hemisphere, already glowing from the twilight of the near sunrise.
On one side, over the trees on our tiny Fairway Drive, glimmered the full disc of the cold white moon, whose luminosity draped bare-limbed choir with silver sheen.
And on the other was the gleaming beacon of Venus, the morning star, heralding the Sun that was lying just under the eastern horizon.
Quiet. Calm and still, that reverence before the dawn, that mystical waiting upon the verdant flash before the first ray of the dayspring, rising like the chariot of Helios, ready to race across the Spring sky.
Silence before the first hour of the morning. The stars shone still, knowing, of course, that the gleam of our local star would outshine them soon, but still, the silver gleamed as motes of diamond on blue velvet.
Each star recedes into the nearly unquantifiable distance from our place in the cosmos. Photons from Arcturus (about 40 degrees above the moon in the sky) that I saw at 5:45 a.m. took 37 years to reach my retina, or, more spectacularly, these subatomic particles traveled almost 217 trillion miles.
I cannot conceive of that distance. It can only remain an abstraction to me, vastly impersonal.
The number itself is unimaginable. I cannot imagine a single thousand, as a quantity – and a single thousand is a millionth of a trillion.
Still, I know Arcturus, despite the distance. It is not an abstraction. It is substantial. I relate to this star (and all the others). I even commune with this star, as maybe twenty or thirty photons from the surface of Arcturus is all it took to register a single twinkle in my retina, for my optic nerve to pass raw sensory information into my consciousness, to help my soul recognize this star …
…even though those particles took 37 years to travel the great abyss of space.
Relationship knows no bounds. Love traverses time and space to reach perfection, to reach union. In love, all distance collapses into nearness, intimacy and embrace.
Much, much closer, in this perfect morning, is the bower of two giant oak trees standing watch over my north lawn, and, looking down, is my adolescent West Highland terrier, Wendell, who is nosing about a patch of henbit that’s burgeoning unbidden amongst the tall fescue.
Still, the morning is beautiful.
Meantime, about a hundred degrees of longitude from Edenton around the world, six million people have been displaced in Ukraine. Russia is raining death upon common people huddled in theaters, in schools, in hospitals.
Here we are in a town named after the Garden of Eden (yes, I know it was for Governor Charles Eden, but where did that surname come from?). Here we are in the prettiest town in the South, but around the world there’s so much ugliness, so much cruelty, so much barbaric destruction and bloodlust.
And yes, I know this happens all over the world, in China, in North Korea, in Iran and Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, even in our own country, even in our own place.
But Ukraine is familiar. Their church melodies are the same as what my church sings.
I saw a huddled group of people, old and young, gingerly picking their way across what looked like a ladder laid over a precipice. The highway bridge had been destroyed by Russian artillery fire. So the only way that these poor people could flee the line of battle was over this flimsy ladder.
In the center of the crowd was a little girl, about 8 or 9. She looked exactly like my granddaughter.
So far away, but so very near. The particles of communion, of relationship, of love, were not photons traveling the speed of light this time.
The particles were the same songs we sing. The same Easter foods. The same lineaments of eyes and face, hair and shoulders, and a shy smile that hadn’t yet been worn away.
Can I take this perfect morning in Edenton and somehow gather in that little girl to the stars I see? To the healing stillness, the beauty of the dawn?
Love collapses all distance in time and space. “Presvjataja Bohorodice Spasi Nas,” I softly sing in a melody that the little girl, and my granddaughter, would know very well (“Holy and blessed Mother of God, save us by your prayers”). “Hospodi Pomiluj,” I murmur, over and over again (“Lord have mercy”).
And in another tongue, I sing from Faure’s Requiem: “Agnus Dei, qui tollis peccata mundi, misere nobis, dona nobis pacem.”
Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world, have mercy upon us, give us peace.
Amen, I whisper, in this perfect morning.
I look at the sky again. “The Lord measures the multitude of stars, calling each one of them by name” (Psalm 146.4).
“L’amor che move il sole e l’altre stelle,” Dante wrote at the end of Paradise. “The Love that moves the sun and all the other stars.”
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton and can be reached via email at janotec77@gmail.com.