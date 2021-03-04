This past weekend, the sun was out and some of the daffodils were blooming. It was a great time to be in Edenton.
While my husband watched our youngest son play in a Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department co-ed basketball game at the Northern Chowan Recreation Center in Tyner, I went over to the Cotton Mill district.
In the old administrative building sits the Cotton Mill Museum. A dedicated board of directors and several volunteers serve Chowan County by working to preserve the mill’s history. The small space, maybe a little bit bigger than an average living room, has a lot of history. Photos of employees and people living in the mill, a jersey from the Cotton Mill’s baseball team, old machines and even a toy train model of the mill.
The mill closed in 1995. Shortly afterward it was turned into the beautiful neighborhood it is now. The rehabilitation project celebrated 25 years last year.
There are a few people around who lived and worked in the mill area before it became what it is today.
The museum’s board members include people who grew up in the mill village, a former secretary, a history buff and someone who spend 42 years in the textile history. They have different ideas on what the Cotton Mill means, but agree that it is a vital part of the Chowan County community and its history. And they are doing all they can to preserve and share that knowledge with others.
The Cotton Mill wasn’t just a work place, it was a community. Generations of families worked in the mill. It reminds me a bit of the old coal mines of Appalachia. There were some rough times at the mill for sure, but life was also seasoned with a great many good things.
Speller, who also has been involved with Edenton Historical Commission for many years, spoke earlier this week on “Colonization and Relationships in Chowan County 1619-1750.”
A recording of the Zoom meeting is available to view via Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library via YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5R_u54TA5P2yGReFnnhRrw .
Today, March 4, Speller joins the Edenton Racial Reconciliation Group’s weekly meeting at 7 p.m. for an open discussion of the lecture. Here is the link to join that meeting: https://fresnostate.zoom.us/j/98768102522 . Meeting ID: 987 6810 2522 or one-tap mobile +13126266799,,98768102522# US (Chicago) or +16468769923,,98768102522# US (New York).
As an aside, I want to thank all those who have congratulated the Chowan Herald on its awards from the North Carolina Press Association.
I also want to thank some people who have volunteered to help with a personal project of mine.
Growing up, I’ve always wanted to have a garden like my grandparents. When they lived on three acres outside of Syracuse, New York, I often “helped” harvest fresh asparagus and apples, make compost or maintain the flower beds.
As I’ve grown up, I kept that dream alive, although it morphed into something different. After seeing the benefits of gardening during the pandemic, I’d like to make a community garden in which people who maybe live in apartments or rent a house — basically someone who wants to garden and either doesn’t have space or needs more space — can get a plot and plant whatever they want.
About two months ago, I put something on Connect Edenton, a local Facebook group, about my idea. I received a lot of responses.
This past week, a few people and I got together to discuss the idea and what we need to do to make it a reality.
Right now, we need help with a preliminary design and cost analysis for the project. We hope to present this to the neighbors of the property we hope to put the garden on and to town council.
Once the site is approved, we’ll need to have a “Coming in spring” sign and one for when the garden is actually open.
We hope that once we get the project off the ground, we can make it a nonprofit, with a board and such to govern it.
When I think of the project, I think of a certain news reporter who graced the Chowan Herald’s newsroom with her longtime presence and some plants I am still managing to keep alive, albeit barely.
Becky’s Garden or the Bunch Sister’s Garden -- a tribute to both Becky and longtime clerk Sue Bunch -- have a nice ring to them.
It’s a little bit too early in the process to start planning a garden name, but I’m excited.
I hope you enjoy the nice weather and stop by the next time you’re around the Cupola.
Email me if your interested in helping the garden or send me news tips at nlayton@ncweeklies.com .