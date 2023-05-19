...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
It all started with Linda. Our friends adopted her, this little brown dog from South Carolina. We were there for supper and Linda was all over us with a licking kind of love. She was a magnificent dog. We wanted one like her.
Lucky has lived with us since 2014. We waited about eight months after our beloved Toasty died to decide that as long as we were able, we would have a dog. So, on a rainy March day we drove to Saving Grace and chose Mason. His little mustache and tilted head charmed us as he sold himself. He came home with us, sitting in my lap as Tom drove.
We stopped to get him registered at the vet’s and realized it was Saint Patrick’s Day. We thought we were living the Luck of the Irish, so we changed his name to Lucky. He is a scrappy mixed breed terrier.
Skittish around other dogs, we did not know how he would react to our getting a second dog.
When Helen came to live with us, the real fun began. Helen came from the same breeder as Linda.
Helen is another little brown South Carolina dog, a Boykin Spaniel. The Boykin Spaniel is the state dog of South Carolina and a beautiful breed created for duck hunting and water retrieving.
Short legs jump easily over the sides of Jon boats. They are perfect water dogs. All except Helen, who apparently missed the lesson on loving water. She is a dry land ball retriever and an all-around perfect dog. She is a licker and a lover. Her presence among us expanded the love quotient in our house exponentially.
Bob Marley comes to mind… “more love, more life, let’s come together it’ll be alright.” So, we thought more love is always a good idea. When another Boykin became available from the breeder, we could not say no. We picked Karma up in South Carolina on the day Donald Trump was indicted. I think that was poetic. Now we are living the “three-dog-night” every night.
Our family discouraged us from having three dogs. They will be too much for us, they said. Underfoot. Dog hair and dirty paws everywhere. But here we are, Puppy Love Central.
This is what I know about having dogs, the lesson they live of unconditional love is amazing grace on four feet. Unbounded joy, unabashed love and acceptance. Forgiveness and eagerness come naturally to these dogs. Small things excite them. We should all be so loving and forgiving. We could also learn a few lessons on living with joy.
While I cheer the place of dogs in my life, I do not disparage cats. Cats are a gift in the world too. We have owned cats, and they have owned us. Now is our time for dogs, while we have strength and patience. While we are eager for love and joy.
Our house is small. Our fenced-in yard is small too. But there are rabbits, squirrels and chipmunks aplenty for stalking and tracking. Thus far, there has been no killing in the wild. There has been a lot of chasing and running up and down along the fence. Hunting dogs hunt, water or not. It’s exciting to watch. So far, no creature is injured, maybe scared, but not injured.
There will come a day when we are too old for dogs. That will be a sad day. Until then, we will love the tennis balls all over the yard and house. We will love the three water bowls and three food bowls. We love the three kennels and the three who sleep in them at night.
To love God’s creatures is a holy blessing. Welcoming furry four-legged love is a gift indeed. God stood back and called creation good. We do too.