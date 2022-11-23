Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday.
There are two concrete reasons why Thanksgiving is great:
The first is that it’s so American and local. I’m not saying this as a nationalist by a long shot: and don’t mistake me here, I’m very much a patriot. Every nation should have a Thanksgiving, as do Canada, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Liberia, Germany, Japan and probably others.
But it’s good to be thankful for this particular land, this people that comprises so many cultures and ethnicities. I’m thankful for cotton and peanut fields and rose gardens (and collards too), for the Sound and the cypress marshlands, our colonial and post-colonial history enacted so close by and all the faces and voices of my Chowanian and Edentonian friends and friends-soon-to-be (which is everyone).
I’m putting up my U.S. and N.C. flags on my front porch for the holiday out of sheer happiness, and humble thanks for the blessings of living in such a place.
The second reason why Thanksgiving is great is even more important:
Thanksgiving should be easy. Human nature is made for giving thanks. Our psychology is “wired” for this. Just think: if your ragtag community barely made it through the winter, and with the help of Wampanoag neighbors who taught your folk how to hunt, plant crops and get the best of their harvest, then of course, you wouldn’t even have to think about or even try to give thanks.
Of course. Thanksgiving would come naturally. Because it’s the eminently human thing to do.
But giving thanks is not just about the awesome relief from getting saved by the skin of your teeth. Thanksgiving is best known in the everyday, in the commonplaces, the small miracles seen only by the beasts and the children.
“Because children have abounding vitality, because they are in spirit fierce and free, therefore they want things repeated and unchanged. They always say, ‘Do it again’,” so writes G.K. Chesterton (the author of the “Father Brown” series) in his splendid book “Orthodoxy.” The everyday miracles are wonders of childlike joy that call for thanksgiving.
G.K. continues: “God says every morning, ‘Do it again’ to the sun; and every evening, ‘Do it again’ to the moon. It may not be automatic necessity that makes all daisies alike; it may be that God makes every daisy separately, but has never got tired of making them. It may be that He has the eternal appetite of infancy; for we have sinned and grown old, and our Father is younger than we.”
Thanksgiving is the natural response to the naturally enchanted world. Childlike wonder at the created life in which we live and move and have our being is not unlike the rapture of running down the stairs on Christmas morning and exulting in the magical display of the Wise Men.
Every morning, every twilight, every tree and rose and water view should be just like that. “Do it again!” we say, in our heart of hearts.
Sure, we get too old in this world that we’ve disenchanted. It is a bad, bad magic indeed that holds back our inner child from running down the Christmas stairs every morning, whoopin’ and hollerin’ for the sheer joy of it all. It is actually a terrible “re-enchantment” that we’ve incanted and darkly woven around ourselves, chanting repeatedly like an adverse litany, bleak phrases like “It is what it is” and “Get real” and “Don’t get your hopes up” and “What’s the bottom line?” and worst of all, “What’s in it for me?”
Be free. It’s time to put “thanks” back into “Thanksgiving.” Every breath of air, every glass of cool water, every face of family and friend, every memory of sun, wind, and rain is a gift that tugs at our humanity.
There are friends in our neighborhood who will have a hard time with Thanksgiving, as they have less gifts than what we have. It’s time to fill their shelves and tables. It’s time, in these holidays, to erase our bottom lines and re-enchant their world, naturally, with the better magic of grace.
Maybe we should become the Squanto and Massasoit for the Pilgrims around us? Refugees from a hard winter that never seems to end? Our own Thanksgiving may depend upon our putting thanks back into the Thanksgiving of our neighbors.
Let’s re-enchant their world with a full table. Let’s relieve their anxieties, let’s comfort their discomfort. Let’s open up for them the possibility of childlike wonder again – and perhaps in so doing, we might find a way back to our heart of hearts where the child still knows how to give thanks. Naturally.
So let’s “let go” and give thanks. We’re all Pilgrims in some way. We’ve all had our hard winters. And we’re all children, no matter how many winters have had.
Put the “thanks” in Thanksgiving again.