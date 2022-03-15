By the time you read this, the full-scale, unprovoked attack on Kyiv will have begun, and thousands more Ukrainians will have died.
I would rather be writing about Lent, the tenderness and beauty of God and drawing closer to the fellowship of Jesus. I’d prefer to wax lyrically about Spring blooming all around us and the light March cuisine of early greens in the southern kitchen.
But I can’t.
Vladimir Putin is now a war criminal and is committing war crimes. But he continues to justify his abuse of Ukraine with a truckload of old-fashioned Soviet lies. Amidst the classic KGB gaslighting of “de-Nazification” (there are more Neo-Nazi white supremacists in Russia than in Ukraine), Putin claims that he is defending conservative Christianity against the “liberal enemy” of “woke” agenda like, of course, homosexuality and transgenderism.
In 2019, Putin told the Financial Times of London that the ideology of liberal democracy (i.e., that of Western Europe, USA and most especially Ukraine) has “outlived its purpose.” Multiculturalism, freedom and human rights must give way to “the culture, traditions and traditional family values of millions of people making up the core population.”
This is utter rot, of course. Not only has Putin been a consistent liar for decades, but his claim that liberal democracy is opposed to “traditional family values” is horrendously wrong.
What is the alternative to liberal democracy? The alternative is dictatorship – which in history must follow the ironclad law of bloodlust. Every dictatorship first murders the free press, then critical intellectuals, then clergy, then courageous laity by the thousands, then millions.
Wholesale murder and destruction, obviously, are not “traditional family values.” Nor is it “traditional family values” that Russia now has the highest abortion rate in the world – a fact that should not sit too well with the pro-life movement amongst American Evangelicals and Catholics.
I’m not surprised at such stuff from Putin, whose long KGB career has made him a master of brainwashing people of goodwill but are insecure.
But I am surprised to hear Putin’s brainwashing echoed by some Americans.
Last week, the jejune Madison Cawthorne said that “Zelenskyy is a thug.” And just in case we didn’t hear him clearly, he went further down the Putin’s rabbit hole: “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”
What an appalling reversal of reality, to call a heroic self-sacrificial leader like Zelenskyy a “thug.”
If there is any thuggery and corruption and evil in the world, it is in Putin’s oligarchic rule. Calling Ukraine’s government “evil” is textbook Freudian projection.
But Cawthorne is not alone.
Last week, John Zmirak of Liberty University was chatting with Eric Metaxas, on the latter’s extremist podcast, and he suggested that Russia was invading Ukraine just like the Union invaded the Confederacy, “because Ukraine is really part of Russia.” Metaxas said he was quite sure that in secret labs in Ukraine, America was engineering viruses that would be flown into Russia by migrating birds.
That particular podcast has been unsurprisingly removed.
Then there’s Rod Dreher, the editor of the American Conservative magazine. He and I, in happier times, had exchanged much friendly correspondence. But now he is repeating Putin’s claims that Russia’s attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol was “baited” by the Ukrainian military. Notwithstanding wounded and bleeding staff and patients who were on the cusp of labor.
Cawthorne and his fellow Putinists in Washington, and pundits like Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Metaxas and Dreher are “all in” for Putin. Why?
They’ve swallowed the KGB message hook, line and sinker, They line up behind Putin for the sake of their “culture wars.” Their own sense of “traditional family values” is a myth that was terribly mouthed by Moscow Patriarch Kirill, who is a client of Putin. He preached on March 6 possibly the worst sermon in the history of preaching. Kirill described the invasion as a necessary conflict against the forces of western liberalism and “immorality.”
The war, he said, was a “holy war:” “We have entered into a struggle that has not a physical, but a metaphysical significance.” Suffice to say that death and dismemberment are not “metaphysical.”
Not one of the thousands of Ukrainian families who’ve suffered death would call the war “metaphysical.”
Patriarch Krill and Putin drape themselves in the flag of “traditional Christian values.” But really, what are traditional Christian values? What does the Bible say? Jesus lists them in the Beatitudes: meekness, humility, peacemaking, purity in heart, gentleness, righteousness, forgiveness, self-sacrificial love.
The young pregnant woman who was seen being carried out of the maternity hospital in Mariupol – the hospital that Dreher claimed was “bait” – died on March 13. And one lovely golden dome after another has been cracked open like a broken egg by Russian artillery fire.
Obviously Putin is no protector of “traditional family values.” He is no friend of Christianity. He and Patriarch Kirill have inflicted decades of damage to the witness of true Russian Orthodoxy. I am Orthodox, and I am abjectly ashamed of their horrible scandal.
I’m thankful every day that I am under the Patriarchate of Bartholomew of Constantinople, who has condemned Putin’s invasion outright. He is working nonstop to bring relief to war-torn and wounded Ukraine. So is Pope Francis. So are many, many Protestant and Jewish and Muslim and non-religious leaders
I wish I could say the same for Madison Cawthorne, Tucker Carlson (who continues to blather about U.S. biolabs in Ukraine), Eric Metaxas, John Zmirak and my erstwhile friend, Rod Dreher.
I wish they would care more about a victimized Ukraine, about a heroic President Volodomyr Zelenskyy who stays and suffers with his people, about a resilient people who will not be put down, about starving citizens and dying children.
I wish they’d care more about Ukrainians (and the brave Russians protesting the invasion – over 10,000 are now in detention).
I wish they’d care more about real Christian values than they do about the “culture wars.”
It is a moral failure to cower away from clearly denouncing this horrific invasion. We need clear speech without equivocation. Without complaining about NATO and the liberal West. Without complaining about transgenderism and gay parades and CRT and socialism and “woke-ism.”
Look at the bodies in the streets of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Mariupol, and tell me that the culture wars were worth just one of these.
It’s time to pray, care and give. Give to one of the many funds for Ukrainian relief.
Or, like my wife and me, give to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, who will get your money directly to the starving and wounded and homeless in their homeland …
… a homeland that is weeping and suffering, under the scourge of a monster who has been lying to you about traditional family values, a culture wars, for far too long.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton and can be reached via email at janotec77@gmail.com.