Questions about Timbermill's project deserve answers

The Timbermill Economic Report (“Timbermill Report”) prepared for Chowan citizens makes me think Apex Clean Energy should sell Bear Swamp land.
Most information is vastly different/grossly exaggerated from the 2016 CUP hearing, beginning with a 189 Megawatt (MW) facility output. Using 45 Turbines each turbine output rate is 4.2 MWs. CUP hearing estimates were 2.2 MW each.
Wind industry calculations have 2MW turbines costing $3-$4 million each, (These figures estimate 500 ft. turbines, not Timbermill’s 600 ft.)
A $4M construction average for 45 2MW turbines totals $180M. If two times bigger (4.2 MW) it’s logical that Timbermill will cost $360M, which increases the property tax value assigned to the project, should it be built. The Timbermill Report offers $246 million as the project’s cost, each turbine costing $5.125 million.
Why would reported Timbermill costs be lower than industry estimates, a $114 million difference? We might rationalize that marketplace economics reduces costs.
The Production Tax Credit (PTC) provides a tax credit of 1¢–2¢ per kilowatt-hour for the first 10 years of electricity generation for utility-scale wind projects. Yearly income for one turbine at 25% turbine output is 4.2 MW × 365 days × 24 hours × 25% = 9,198,000 kilowatt hours (kWh).
Developer tax reductions at up to 2 cents per kWh X 9.198M kWh = $183,960 in tax savings per turbine yearly. $183,960 X 45 turbines = $8.278 million total tax rebates. $8.278 million X 30 years = $248.34 million total Apex tax reduction over 30 years (contrasting $1.42 billion in utility/developer income).
Two hundred and forty-eight million dollars matches the Timbermill Report’s facility cost. And no IRS tax. And why the swamp needs to be drained.
The alternative Investment Tax Credit (ITC) provides a 12% – 30% investment cost credit at a project’s start. The Federal corporate tax rate is 22% for existing companies and 15% for new manufacturing companies.
Timbermill could qualify as a new electrical manufacturing company, or $36.9 million and an $820,000 reduction per turbine. Will the developer report the $820,000 reduction and make the $248.34 million the new property tax value numbers to be given to the county?
Timbermill’s recently announced property value of$246 million is manipulatively less. So, does Timbermill take money during construction or after the facility becomes operational?
The original Perquimans-Chowan Timbermill project output was 300 MW for 104 turbines. Using 4.2 MW makes the original project total 436.8 MW, not 300 MW.
At 2.2 MW, Chowan’s output from 48 turbines shouldn’t be larger than 105.6 MW. At 189 MW, each turbine motor is almost two times larger than the 2.2MW CUP hearing discussions. That’s a huge increase: 105.6 MW to 189 MW.
The Chowan Zoning Ordinance says a major modification is defined as an increase in the wattage specified in the permit! I’m sure Apex will shuffle around our Zoning Ordinance and commissioners once again.
A resident of Edenton, Patrick Flynn can be reached at ncwriter2001@yahoo.com