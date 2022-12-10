Those of you who have read my words in this space over the last few years know I am a believer in quotations.
I collect them. I use them.
A group of us have a rule that when we get together the winner is the first person who can correctly use a quote from Remember the Titans in context. If you know the movie and its quotes as well as we do, you’ll know it’s easy to work the quotes into normal conversation.
The one we most often use is: “A self-aware man, I like that.”
But, my favorite is one in which Coach Herman Boone is disciplining his athletes for the sins of one. His counterpart, Coach Bill Yoast, walks up to him and says, “There’s a fine line between tough and crazy, and you’re flirting with it.”
I always enjoy finding just the thing I think or believe being eloquently spoken by someone else.
As I have done in this space before, I’ll share some of my favorites with you.
President Grover Cleveland: “I know there is a Supreme Being, who rules the affairs of men and whose goodness and mercy have always followed the American people, and I know He will not turn from us now if we humbly and reverently seek His powerful aid.”
Malcolm Forbes: “Education’s purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open one.”
Mark Twain: “When I was a boy of 14 my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But, when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much he had learned in seven years.”
Calvin Coolidge: “Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan ‘press on’ has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.”
Bear Bryant: “Winning isn’t the only thing, but it beats whatever comes in second.”
Robert Markoff: “If you have any problems at all, don’t hesitate to shut up.”
Dale Carnegie: “Any fool can criticize, condemn and complain – and most do.”
Albert Einstein: “Only two things are infinite – the universe and human stupidity – and I’m not sure about the former.”
Dennis Fakes: “Any child can tell you that the sole purpose of a middle name is so he can tell when he’s really in trouble.”
Lawrence J. Peter: “Heredity is what sets the parents of a teenager wondering about each other.”
Kimberly Broyles: “Adam and Eve had an ideal marriage. He didn’t have to hear about all the men she could have married and she didn’t have to hear about the way his mother cooked.”
George Burns: “Too bad that all the people who know how to run the country are busy driving taxi cabs and cutting hair.”
Horace J. Brown: “Oh, the difference between nearly right and exactly right.”
George E. Bergman: “Your health condition can be easily judged by what you take two at a time – pills or stairs.”
I hope you’ve enjoyed these and find something that you enjoy as well.