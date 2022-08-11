Claude Milot

Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer and Janet Yellen have all been quoted as saying that you don’t raise taxes during a recession. Yet, they all support the massive tax increase in the Manchin-Schumer bill, aka the absurdly named Inflation Reduction Act.

Until Manchin and Schumer emerged from a private conclave in a windowless room in the Senate basement to present us with this compromise, Manchin had been a hero to conservatives for blocking Biden’s repeated efforts to get the Senate to approve his multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better spending plans.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.