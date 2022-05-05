Ukraine, once called the breadbasket of Europe, has for decades been one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil. This year’s crop, such as it is projected to be following Russia’s destructive actions, is not likely to reach foreign markets if Russia prevents cargo ships from loading up in Odessa, Ukraine’s last remaining Black Sea port.
The disruption of Ukrainian exports will result in a lot of empty stomachs in African countries, among others, that rely on food imports to supplement their meagre crops.
On the other hand, domestic food giants like Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland are already reaping the benefits of ballooning commodity prices. People facing starvation might wonder why Biden thinks that the best use of American abundance is to increase the corn-based ethanol content in automotive fuel.
Speaking of Biden’s questionable decisions, in what way would forgiving all or part of the $1.6 billion of student loans be good for this country? That debt is owed to the federal government and the American taxpayer, and forgiving it would cause an immediate jump in inflation.
Just how many votes does Biden think this will buy, when the onus will fall on every American family?
Even before Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is finalized, the effects are already being felt. Twitter has un-cancelled Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, and other conservatives — to the horror of left-wing prognosticators like Senator Elizabeth Warren who is sure this means the end of democracy.
Most ludicrous perhaps is MSNBC’S Joy Reid fearing that African-American Elon Musk (he was born in South Africa) will bring Apartheid to America.
Twitter’s 1,500 San Francisco employees will have to look for new jobs if Musk accepts Florida’s invitation to move Twitter offices to tax-free Florida. Within sight of the Magic Kingdom would be nice.
Oblivious to the cheers on the right, the left is not giving up so easily on its control of the public discourse. In view of his failure to control the mess on the southern border, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is surely the most ineffective member of Biden’s cabinet. Deaf to repeated calls for his resignation at recent congressional hearings, he announced that his department had added a Disinformation Governing Board.
While not clearly defined, “Disinformation” clearly means anything the left disagrees with. The board’s purpose would be to root out and prosecute thought crimes committed by people who disagree with the truth. Anyone who has read George Orwell’s 1984 will immediately recognize the novel’s dystopian “Ministry of Truth.”
Immediate reaction to the proposition was ridicule. It actually would be hilarious if it were not so threatening. The radical left pulling Biden’s strings is really serious about denying American citizens the freedom of speech. The proof is in the appointment of Nina Jankowicz to run the DGB. She is among the most radical proponents of censorship, cancel culture and the silencing of dissent on the internet.
One might be forgiven for not being able to find where in the U.S. Constitution Ms. Jankowiitz finds her authority to combat disinformation. I don’t think anyone will find it among the enumerated powers of the Executive branch of our government.
No matter. Let the Ministry of Truth prevail.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.