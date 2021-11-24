On Climate Change. More than a dozen presidents and premiers flew into Scotland in their air-polluting private jets at the end of September to attend the Glasgow Climate Change Conference. Some 30,0000 other attendees gathered to watch the circus.
After two weeks of pious pontificating, the world leaders arrived at an understanding that they must act to save the planet from imminent catastrophe caused by global warming. Accordingly, they agreed, among other things, to stop burning coal, notwithstanding the fact that China, which derives more and more of its electricity from coal, was not in attendance.
The leaders made solemn promises, oblivious to the fact that the same kind of promises had been made at the Paris Climate Accords four years earlier, but never kept. Walter Russell Mead rightly opined that “the most dangerous greenhouse gas emissions come from the front end of politicians, not the back ends of cows.”
A Democrat Sees the Light. Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats were stunned this past week by a defection within their ranks. Representative Ryan Guillen of Texas announced he was crossing the aisle over the left’s embrace of defund-the-police policies and chaos at the border.
He tweeted, “After much consideration and prayer with my family, I feel that my fiscally conservative, pro-business and pro-life values are no longer in step with the Democratic Party of today, and I am proudly running as a Republican to represent House District 31.”
In a state whose voters are stampeding to the Republican side, Guillen is hardly in jeopardy of losing his seat: he won his last election by 17 points — as a Democrat!
Newt Gingrich predicts that in the 2022 elections Republicans will pick up from 40 to 70 seats in the House and four in the Senate.
Facing an energized electorate, many of Guillen’s colleagues, I suspect, are seeing the light and giving serious thought to following him on the path to re-election.
On appointments. Donald Trump may have had serious character flaws, but that didn’t prevent him from picking good people to serve in his cabinet. President Biden, on the other hand, has surrounded himself with losers.
Anthony Blinken at State has never recovered from the beating he received from Chinese envoys in Anchorage, and he was embarrassingly off the mark in stating that fewer than 100 Americans were left behind in Afghanistan when the actual number, even today, is well over 350.
That number, by the State Department’s own estimate, may run into the thousands. These days Blinken is mostly invisible, which is probably a good thing.
HHS Secretary Mayorkas is not only clueless about how to stem the chaos at our southern border, he appears as frightened as a cornered mouse under questioning by Senators in committee. He has now been accused of false testimony under oath but will not face consequences under Congress’s “equal Justice” policies. Ask Steve Bannon about equal justice.
The most patently unqualified secretary has to be Pete Buttigieg at Transportation, whose sole experience was as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. His wisdom was questioned when he chose to take two months of paternity leave instead of boning up on the challenges facing his department.
Birth Certificates. In North Carolina, transgenders can change the gender on their I.D. cards and driver’s licenses to conform with the gender of their choice, but not on their birth certificates, as transgenders are demanding. I always thought the equipment a baby is born with is what determines the sex noted on their birth certificates. The results of sex-change surgery do not apply retroactively.
Happy Thanksgiving, all.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.