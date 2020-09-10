Today, I live in a peaceful and beautiful area of North Carolina on the Albemarle Sound.
Our county seat, Hertford, is a quaint, turn of the 19th-century small town located in Perquimans County.
This also was the home of baseball great Jim “Catfish” Hunter. Historically, the Perquimans County Courthouse was erected in 1825. My home here is exactly opposite from where I lived in northern Virginia with all of the problems associated with a Washington, DC suburb.
There came a day that would change America forever, that day being September 11, 2001. I had retired from mainstream Fairfax County Police in June 1992 as a Lieutenant.
On that fateful day, I was Supervisor of the Traffic Enforcement Section of the Fairfax County Police Department. The TV was tuned in to a news station as I walked into the office area. It was common practice to arrive at work early enough to have a cup of coffee together and “solve the world’s problems” before approaching the workday.
One of the officers exclaimed, “Did you see that!? An airliner struck one of the World Trade Center Towers.” We concluded that it must have been a pilot error.
As we watched the live coverage suddenly, another airliner struck the second World Trade Center Tower. Our office became surreally quiet. Concurrently the Fairfax County Command Post, located downstairs, was activated and fully staffed for the work ahead.
The day moved on, and then it happened. American Airlines Flight 77 had crashed into the Pentagon. Descriptions of the scene contained the damage and potential loss of lives. The level of stress within the post intensified as incoming calls from family members inquired of their safety.
Minutes later, the word was received that a hijacked airliner crashed in a rural Pennsylvania field. Suspected it was that the target of this attack was the White House. Brave Americans on board did not allow their evil captors to succeed with that one.
Consumed, we all were with what would happen next. We stayed glued to the large television in the command post and watched the continued coverage of these attacks on our country and later our bombing retaliation strikes in Afghanistan. There were shouts of jubilation when the content of this aired.
A memo circulated that anyone that wished to meet with our chaplain to pray, meditate, or just talk would be allowed to do so the next day at noon. I point this out because, until that moment, open praying or other religious activities had not been permitted in Fairfax County Government buildings. “A time for God now,” I thought, “It’s about time.”
When I moved here to North Carolina in 2003, I suspected it was that there were at least fifty al-Qaeda Cells in the Washington, DC area. How did they get there?
Some crossed our unprotected borders through Canada and Mexico; some were already embedded through traditional methods. The numbers of this enemy living in America are countless and are represented in all walks of life as respected citizens. I concluded we, as a nation, did not get the message that God intended for us on September 11, 2001.
We must come back to who we were; we must pray to God as a Nation and as individuals. We must reinstitute The Lord’s Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance in public schools.
We must pray that those elected government officials that do not serve Him be voted from power and replaced by Christian people like those in our history that made this Nation great.
We must VOTE! We cannot complain about the failures of our government and the condition of our country if we do not do our part to place the right people in public service. We must hold politicians accountable, to be honest, and Godly, and demand that our borders be secured and immigrants become American citizens.
We must always remember that politicians work for us and that each term, they must reapply for their jobs and be reaffirmed by a majority vote of the people. In 1907, Teddy Roosevelt said the following:
“In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person’s becoming in every facet an American and nothing but an American...There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn’t an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag. We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language, and we have room for, but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people.”
Change must take place. It is now or never, and only we can make it happen. It begins in our homes; we can no longer allow others to raise our children and not bother to vote for our public servants and hold them accountable. We, as citizens, must step up to the plate and take control.
I am a “Baby Boomer,” and I fear for my children and their children in the years to come.
What lies ahead for them if the current dangerous trends of the United States continue to grow from the seeds that are planted today?
God Bless America, and God bless all of you.
Keith Throckmorton of Hertford is a retired police officer from the Fairfax County Police.