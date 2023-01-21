Thadd White mug
PEGGY ROGERSON

I spent this weekend combing through a bunch of stuff that has been taking up space in my closet for far too long.

Among the many things in the boxes tucked away at the top of my closet is an abundance of newspaper clips. Some of them are stories I’ve written and others are things such as a photo of my class in the library at Askewville Elementary School that was taken in January of 1981.

Thadd White is Group Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in northeastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.