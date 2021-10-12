Many individuals chose their own career paths due to a specific passion or strong calling.
However, in some occupation choices, individuals need certain personal characteristics and need to remember how important they are. Anyone in the medical field - doctors, nurses, nurses aides, even those who do not give patient care - need compassion.
Typically these persons are not only giving care to the patient, but he or she also has the sick or injured individuals' closest family members there, too. There are many emotions in these situations, and the staff needs to remember compassion for these families. Sometimes when the patient or family is nervous, scared, and emotionally struggling to absorb what is happening, a little compassion can go a long way. Medical staff needs to remember these families have feelings too.
Another of those professions is teaching.
I feel all teachers had to have a calling because it can be a tough but rewarding job. Teachers do not receive the salaries they deserve. Teachers have to be patient, understanding, and also corrective in a positive manner.
Parents trust teachers each year with their children from ages five until 18. In an average classroom, there will not be two children who are the same. It takes patience to help each student to do his or her best to succeed. Elementary school teachers need patience to help students adjust to school for the first time and learn the basic building blocks to lead the way in the future. Middle and high school teachers need the patience for dealing with the emotional changes children face at this age and assisting the students toward the path they take as an adult.
Journalism can be another area requiring sensitivity and compassion. As a writer for four community newspapers, I share many stories - some uplifting, and some simply bad. But with every story, I try my best to write the facts as tastefully as possible.
It's not about tying to make someone look bad or to cause more trouble; it is about giving citizens access to the truth.
I feel that sometimes people can lose sight over time of what called them into an occupation. It may be that he or she had had a bad day. It may be they have been in the field so long; they are merely going through the motions to make it until retirement. I praise many for the job they do and how they have not forgotten these things.
No matter how stressed or how bad the day is, remember the patience shown to a child may be the reason he or she does not give up. Compassion shown to a family in a hard time may bring them comfort.
Don't forget that everyone has feelings.
Treat them how you would want to be treated if it were you or your child, because one day it may be.