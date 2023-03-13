William Rowell

William Rowell William Rowell

Can you believe we’re into March already? A quarter of the year will be gone at the end of the month, but we have a lot to look forward to before that happens.

We are now in the Lenten season, we celebrated St. Patrick’s Day and baseball teams are preparing for the coming season to name a few attractions.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at wdrowell1173@gmail.com.