Rescinding Keystone XL Pipeline costs jobs

Inauguration Day, America demonstrated that even in the most divisive of times, we are committed to carrying on the tradition of a peaceful transfer of power.
I wish President Biden the best of luck during these next four years. It is my prayer that this nation heals and thrives in the upcoming years.
President Biden’s speech today (Jan. 20), in a vacuum, was, in words, a unifying message that the country needed. Unfortunately, however, his divisive executive actions today completely cut against the warm rhetoric, particularly his decision to rescind the Keystone XL Pipeline’s permit.
This needless action will crush thousands of jobs and will not serve to help the environment in any meaningful way. So many environmental safeguards have already been agreed to and were in place. We had a good place that balanced environmental concerns and energy self-dependence.
Taking a pipeline away doesn’t make anyone drive their car less or heat our homes less. The U.S. has led the world the last decade in cutting greenhouse emissions. Led the world.
Instead, these actions will only lead to increase our dependence on oil from foreign countries like Venezuela and Saudi Arabia who do not share the U.S. and Canada’s commitment to cleaner energy. These actions are good for symbolism, but the only true result will be the loss of jobs and the creation of more government dependency.
In addition, President Biden’s proposed COVID-19 relief package, which incentivizes people not to get back to work, highlights the radical direction in which I am afraid he intends to take this country.
We need to get people back to work. Employers are begging for workers to come back. It is totally absurd that now some will be paid more to sit at home and collect a government check rather than go back to work and help themselves and the economy.
If these and similar actions are what we are to expect from this new administration, we will reverse trends we have enjoyed of great economic growth and personal independence to substitute them for economic stagnation and government dependence.
I will vigorously oppose a leftward progressive lurch in our country where the government believes that it knows better than that average citizen on how best to run their lives.
Greg Murphy, R-Pitt, represents the 3rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives.