Bertie County is on the move and its future looks bright.
This was obvious at the Bertie County Board of Commissioners Orientation Meeting last Thursday held in the community room at the Bertie County Library.
First off, the community meeting room is a hidden county gem. If you need to book meeting space, take a look, it’s a great place to hold a large meeting or event.
The state-of-the-art surroundings proved a comfortable backdrop for the eight hour example of how government works.
County department heads offered overviews and addressed a variety of needs, including the statewide problem of employee vacancies, while highlighting an impressive array of departmental accomplishments
The takeaway message of the day: “the county needs to increase revenue growth” will prove to be its True North. It’s top of mind and on the top of many upcoming agendas.
Government is no different than any other business, it takes capital to operate. Similar to businesses, large or small, corporate or mom and pop, government struggles with the same challenges and even though county, state and federal leaders may have access to needed capital through Federal Programs, they still need to come up with the one obstacle we all face.
Yes, strange as it may seem, the “down payment,” is an obstacle even for government. Working capital is a problem for everyone. For the county, the down payment is matching grant funds.
The county’s limitations to resources hinges on its ability to provide matching funds often required to receive a grant. The commissioners are taking steps to soften the matching funds blow and alleviate the constant need to dial for dollars.
Revenue growth is the board’s focus and, while the strategic plan has not been completed, steps are moving in the right direction.
The proposed plan is to sell six county-owned properties, currently vacant, at an approximate value of $600,000. The move would bring capital to the county that could be used for matching funds, hence increasing the county’s grant opportunities.
While the county is selling some properties it is also looking at a list of other county properties that could generate revenue if sold.
The board also decided to throw its hat into the state funding pool — the legislature — approving a performance-based contract with former state senator Bob Steinberg’s lobbying firm, Wolfestein LLC. Steinberg, a Republican, has a working relationship with many of his former colleagues on the house floor and claims he can deliver available state revenues to the county.
He has agreed to a contract cancellation clause in case he fails to fulfill his obligation.
While every county in Eastern North Carolina struggles with municipal funding challenges, Bertie County is focused on alleviating the problem by selling unused county owned properties, hiring a lobbyist and searching for a full-time grant writer.
The Bertie County Commissioners should be commended for taking these steps and continuing to propel the momentum of the county in the right direction.