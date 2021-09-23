Most of us can recall exactly where we were when we heard about events that changed history.
Late on Nov. 22, 1963, I was coming down the stairs on my way out of the International Students Club in Louvain, Belgium, when a Belgian priest I knew was walking up. He appeared extremely distressed as he uttered words I will never forget: “On a assassiné votre président.”
John F. Kennedy was dead.
On July 20, 1969, I was driving on Rte. 46 in New Jersey on my way to New York when I heard different words: “That’s one small step for a man. One giant leap for mankind.”
Neil Armstrong had landed on the moon.
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was sitting in the waiting room outside a doctor’s office in Rochester Hills, Michigan, when a reporter announced on the room’s TV that two planes had flown into the twin towers. A few minutes later I was undergoing a colonoscopy when the TV, whose sound had been turned up loud so the doctor could hear it, announced that the towers had collapsed.
Just weeks ago, I recalled visions of helicopters evacuating Americans from the Saigon embassy rooftop in 1975, as I witnessed the shameful flight from Kabul that left hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghan partners behind.
The Roman Empire effectively ended in 476 A.D. Hundreds of books have been written to explain how and why it collapsed after dominating the western world for 500 years. Our nation, founded in 1776, has lasted 245 years. Up to now. But recent events lead us to ask how much longer we can go on as the greatest nation in modern history.
By the end of 2019 the United States was on a roll. In spite of being reviled by the left, President Trump could boast of having revitalized our economy, achieved energy independence and restored respect around the world. He was on his way to re-election when the Chinese sent us Covid-19 and turned 2020 into a nightmare that not only killed tens of thousands of Americans but also cost Trump the election. It also saw the rise of protests and destructive riots inspired by the Marxists of Black Lives Matter, the call for defunding the police and the condemnation of this country as systemically racist.
When the Goths and the Vandals took turns in sacking Rome and destroying its magnificent monuments and architecture, the fate of the empire was sealed. When mindless and ignorant protesters tore down statues of historic figures, even revered icons such as Abraham Lincoln and Christopher Columbus, were these modern vandals signaling the imminent fall of this nation?
The first two months of the Biden administration have been an unmitigated disaster. Thousands of undocumented aliens, drug smuggler, and virus-infected migrants have poured over our southern border every day.
The war against fossil fuels that began with the closing of the Keystone pipeline now has Biden begging OPEC to increase production, while gas prices at the pump keep rising.
Democrats in Congress are pushing multi-trillion bills that would forever change this country into a totalitarian, socialist hell featuring staggering inflation, punishing taxes, job-killing regulations and crushing debt.
Worst of all, we have a weak, senile fraud in the White House, a puppet of the left making disastrous foreign-policy decisions like the ones leading to the debacle in Afghanistan.
How much longer can we go on like this? Is this the beginning of the end? Will a future historian look back on these days and write about the Rise and Fall of the American Experiment?
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.