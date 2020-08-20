Round-up: COVID, 9/11 and $ better spent

A round-up of all things Chowan County…
Been awhile since I last penned this column, been underground. Though I don’t trust the national media’s reporting about COVID-19, better safe than sorry.
On that note, Leon and Joyce Evans along with their family are not hosting Chowan County’s 9/11 service this year because it’s better to be safe than sorry. However, Evans will be putting out his fantastic 9/11 display in his yard on Rocky Hock Road.
Evans’ family has been organizing the annual 9/11 ceremony for many years – lot of people attend. Maybe next year.
Like Fourth of July fireworks and everything else, let’s hope for next year – particularly since 2021 won’t be an election year – that things return to normal, pending the return of the murder hornets.
Councilman Craig Miller and his lovely wife Marianne celebrated a 50th wedding anniversary recently on Aug. 15th. Congratulations!
Please have faith that Town Council, Town Hall, Edenton-Chowan Partnership and others will do a good job attracting a grocery store to Edenton Village Shopping Center. There’s been a lot of rumors flying around, but just ignore the wags. No, murder hornets hoarding loose change are not storing their loot in all those missing post office boxes stuffed with absentee ballots at the proposed store site.
Have faith! Town has endured since Colonial times, seen Civil War action, downtown fires, hurricanes, festivals, elections, good times and bad – always meeting the challenge – so getting a second grocery store seems very doable.
Thumbs up to the Town crews for clearing and collecting all the debris from Hurricane Isaias. Lot of hard work went into that – limbs everywhere. Thanks!
In other news, Rick Casey of Edenton wants to give away a “Martin” bird house. Martins are those cool little birds that fly together in groups when migrating to and from Brazil.
Best place to see hundreds if not thousands of Purple Martins is in July/August by the gazebo/pier near the William B. Umstead Bridge between Manns Harbor and Manteo. Casey can be reached at 252-423-1277.
Attended a county commission meeting in person earlier this week. Not wanting to confront mask nazis and never certain what the rules are from Raleigh about attending public gatherings, I’ve been covering public meetings via Zoom from deep inside a bunker.
Glad I went in person to Monday’s meeting – Scooter Basnight was sworn-in as sheriff. Congrats. Ceremony was sort of a passing of the torch from Dwayne Goodwin, who did an an excellent job during his long tenure. Saw former sheriff Fred Spruill too.
Former county commissioner John Mitchener picked up some copies of our tribute to veterans magazine the other day. He’s doing good. Like many folks, I haven’t seen friends or neighbors in many moons because of the pandemic. Mitchener served in the US Army and was deployed to Vietnam back in the late 60s. Met his wife Ginette there. She can dance!
American Union Conservative recently recognized NC Senator Bob Steinburg for Conservative Excellence. ACU is the nation’s oldest conservative grassroots organization and seeks to preserve and protect the values of life, liberty, and property for every American.
Loving all the money spent to pay for campaign advertising on YouTube videos. My kids, who watch the meme/gaming videos featuring the political commercials, can’t vote for these candidates. Seems that money – most of it coming from out of state – would’ve been better spent buying laptops and school supplies.
Same can be said about the vast sums of money that is being spent on the presidential election. If you want my vote, either political party or presidential candidate that has $40 million laying around that isn’t earmarked for parties or consultants should donate it to the county so we can build a new school.