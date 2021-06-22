Round-up: Embrace the day!

A round-up of all things from both sides of the Sound…
Last week’s Edenton Rotary Club featured a speech from Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton who is retiring in September – longest serving female town manager in the Tarheel state. Knighton’s speech touched on topics long seen by the readers of these pages, but also served as a farewell address.
Former Mayor Roland Vaughan and business tycoon Charlie Creighton sang her praises as did many members of Rotary. Chowan Herald wants to thank Knighton for your dedicated service to the community.
Speaking of Rotary, the Hertford club’s speaker during Monday’s meeting was Chad Warren, wildlife enforcement officer in Perquimans. Lives outside Edenton, wife is a teacher at White Oak Elementary. He talked about boating safety, hunting, baby animals and how Perquimans’ largest population of bears lives in the northern end of the county toward Belvidere. Chad, thanks for your time!
How about this for some good news – Edenton Police Chief Henry King will serve as president of the North Carolina Association of the Chiefs of Police in 2025. Presently, King is serving as sergeant of arms for the NCACP, however, like Rotary’s advancing chain of command, he’ll move up the ranks until January 2025 when he’ll become president – the first police chief from Edenton ever to serve as NCACP president. Congrats.
Speaking of law enforcement, Edenton Police and Town Hall are looking procure an Acoustic Threat Detection system that will alert law enforcement when someone gets trigger happy. If someone discharges a firearm, EPD will be notified within 60 seconds where the shots were fired.
To be honest, the system’s brochure lists a bunch of science stuff about how the detection system works that I don’t understand.
All I can say is that if Yosemite Sam comes to town tangle with Bugs Bunny, he better keep his firearms in their holsters rather than blasting the varmint. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRyIMqXA_o8
On a serious note, the detection system will be a great asset and investment in public safety. Kudos to Knighton and King’s forward thinking initiative.
In other news, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Hertford needs an organist. If you’ve got what it takes, contact the parish’s senior warden William Rowell at 252 426-3663.
Lastly, my son Robert taught himself how to ride a bike, so we bought him his own bicycle for his birthday. Memories like that last a lifetime for a parent and child. Robert pedals his bike to places near and far around our home. Very proud of the boy.
When visiting my dad last weekend, we went to the beach. Dad needs a cane now to get around; knee replacement ahead. He looks older now – we all do. As I looked into his eyes, I could see his mind work, how memories came flooding forward of my childhood, moments that are precious to him.
Like his son, a lot of memories were created and continue to be created in these parts. Memories like when our daughter Samantha first served as an acolyte at St. Pauls or how she conquered her fears and joined John A. Holmes’ swim team.
My youngest son Joseph built a clubhouse underneath the branches of a tree in our backyard. Once fearful of educators, Joseph learned to love his teachers who taught him to read, write and do math in public schools. I remember when he scored his first basket in rec. league ball.
Our kids learned to sail in Edenton Bay and swim by the nearby beaches bordering the Albemarle Sound – all good memories too. They’ve had ice cream at Woodard’s and Blount's pharmacies and attended many football games before the pandemic changed everything.
And even the pandemic created stories that our kids will tell for decades to come. Like most children, they struggled to adapt to a new reality inside and outside the classroom.
Because of the pandemic, I don’t think there will be such a thing as going back to normal because we’ve all changed. For some, renewal brings the strength to change and a desire to explore new worlds.
When I was kayaking in the Cape Fear River recently, I realized this may probably be the last – only – time I’ll ever get to paddle these waters by Wilmington’s shoreline.
Thinking back to my son’s smile as he rode a bike for the fist time, it became clear to me how important it is to embrace the time you have with the people you love.
Embrace the day!