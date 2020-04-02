A round-up of all things Chowan County...
First, embrace hope, do not give into fear.
People have been living in Chowan County since the 1600s during which time we’ve survived the Revolutionary and Civil wars, Reconstruction, the Great Depression and world wars, so we’re not going to let the virus defeat us.
In recent weeks, we’ve come together as we often do across northeastern North Carolina to rise to any occasion and help our neighbors.
While it’s not easy “social distancing” especially when we’re so used to seeing/talking to people walking by on Broad Street in downtown Edenton, it’s for the greater good to stay at home.
Cheers to the folks in Rocky Hock who adopted the novel approach of using a “parade” of vehicles Sunday to connect with folks while still maintaining a safe distance, social-distancing country style.
Speaking of social distancing – there’s now a “no trespassing” sign up by the entrance to the well-known walking path before you get to the tall power poles near Hayes Plantation.
Edenton Bay Homeowners Association did NOT erect the metal sign that says “Private Property – Absolutely No Trespassing.”
Like many folks who’ve used the path, our family is going to do the right thing, respect other folks’ property.
For our family and maybe others, it’s not going to be a huge adjustment not being able to use the trail from time to time because honestly, when the path is soggy or the horseflies and mosquitoes kick in when it gets hot, we seldom walk that route in the evenings but prefer the “scenic” route past the green fields and the big house.
Also because of where the path is located between wetlands, I’ve always warned our kids to tread lightly and be alert for snakes who may be sunning, become easily startled and less inclined to be kind.
No matter where you live or what paths you walk, snakes seem to be in more in abundance this year, don’t ya think!?
Anyway, per respecting other people’s property, I don’t like it when people walk their dogs but don’t clean up their pets’ poop in the yards that I mow around our house on Court Street. Or when lazy people litter in the nearby parking lot, it blows into our yard.
Nor do I like it when kids who I don’t recognize run through my backyard when cutting through from East Queen to the parking lot behind Sears.
As to the rabbits and squirrels who play in our yard – you guys are OK; just leave Nicole’s vegetable garden alone.
In other matters that have spurred social distancing – dude, just paint your new fence in front of one of Edenton’s premier homes.
Though the matter is public record, it’s better to be discrete when writing about such matters whenever prudent – that’s the Southern way.
That said, a few cans of whitewash on that red brick fence with the wood ties will go far to preserve the peace and is less expensive than the ongoing litigation.
Sure, it’s your fence and your property, a man’s home is his castle – agreed – but the rules are the rules, particularly when living within the historic zone or else we’d all have neon beer signs flashing in our front windows as we host giant toga parties.
Maybe in time, everything will work itself out with fences and neighbors. Besides, we got bigger things to stress over these days.
Chowan Middle School students, probably many JAHHS students too, are utilizing Zoom and other apps to stay connected with one another as the quarantine continues. Beta Club met last week and History quiz bowl too practiced too.
Because I don’t want my daughter Samantha to get completely absorbed into the self-isolating world of technology/internet, I’ve STRONGLY encouraged her to reach out to her Bulldogs’ friends such as Carolyn Ayers, Genna Berry, Owen Walters and many others so as to maintain a semblance of a social life while we are quarantined.
Please kids, limit your screen time. Really, whenever classes resume, you don’t want to be that kid who comes out of quarantine with oily hair, long finger nails, needing adult diapers, craving lukewarm Hot Pockets and wearing a pizza-stained Winger concert shirt because all you did was play video games in your parents’ basement – that’s just pathetic.
NC Senator Bob Steinburg and NC Representative Ed Goodwin deserve applause for keeping folks informed as to what Raleigh is doing as it relates to COVID-19. Steinburg and Goodwin are on top of matters and doing what they can to provide alerts, help constituents, neighbors and friends during this difficult time.
While some people are playing politics and finger pointing on the chatter boards, Steinburg and Goodwin are keeping it real by speaking to policymakers and leaders from top to bottom. Steinburg was probably the first to alert folks that Governor Cooper was about to issue the official stay-at-home order. Goodwin attended an important meeting Saturday with Town/County leaders who are on serving on the front lines of this crisis.
Last note, per Governor/King Cooper’s order, why are ABC stores considered essential? I know, I know, I know, but come on ... really!?
Grocery stores are essential. Our family is still getting used to the sneeze guards and new rules being put in place when checking out at Food Lion, but these policies are there to protect the staff. Hope these workers are getting hazard pay these days.