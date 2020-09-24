Round-up: Halloween and sailing misses

A round-up of all things Chowan County…
No freaking downtown Halloween this year!? Seriously? But the kids are in school now. And technically, if Halloween masks work as do regular masks, then shouldn’t we open things up? And don’t even get me started on the science and statistics arising from this epidemic.
Because of COVID, we had to put Easter on a shelf, postpone or cancel Fourth of July fireworks and now this!? Downtown Halloween is one of the best things Edenton does. Very popular, kids come from everywhere to enjoy this special event.
I hate the crap we have to do deal because of COVID. Raleigh and DC are completely clueless, so it is no wonder why people think decisions are based more on politics in an election year, less on fact-based science.
To be clear, I’m not angry at Destination Downtown Edenton for making this tough call.
Director Jennifer Harriss said canceling downtown trick or treating was a difficult decision to make and she should know because she is the mother of two boys. She makes good points about safety and fairness to merchants and why it’s best to wait until next year to trick or treat downtown.
“It was not an easy decision to cancel our downtown trick or treating event,” she said. “Hundreds and hundreds of folks turn out to trick or treat each year and there is no way to limit the number of people in attendance. We would be irresponsible not to adhere to the guidelines that have been given regarding mass gatherings.
The downtown merchants do this event out of the kindness of their hearts. Some of the merchants are experiencing negative financial impacts of COVID. Our movie theater isn’t even able to do business right now. We felt it would be insensitive to ask the merchants to purchase hundreds of dollars worth of candy at this time.
I hope you understand why the downtown trick or treating will take a pause this year. We look forward to providing this event in the future and know that Edentonians will still enjoy the holiday, just in a different way.”
As to house-to-house trick or treating, Town Hall is expecting guidance this week from the NC Department of Health & Human Services and the federal government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; bureaucrats who have gotten it wrong all along. COVID no big deal, then a big deal. Masks don’t work, then masks are OK. “Peaceful” protests are OK, but not Halloween!?
Screw this – if you want some candy on Halloween, wear a mask and come by our house on Court Street. Because as journalists we are as poor as church mice, we do not promise to hand out the “good” candy – full size chocolate bars – but we’ll set you up – won’t be raisins, oranges or that worthless crap that no self respecting kid ever eats.
On a related note, since Ghost Walk is canceled because of COVID, the Chowan Herald’s editor and/or her trusty assistant may be planning an “independent” Haunted Spirit Walk. Sharing legends and ghost stories about town is one of the best ways to get to know local history. More details to come.
Some people say everything is going to change for the better, maybe return to normal, on Nov. 3 when we elect a president. Don’t bet on it.
Civil War didn’t begin when the rebels fired on the Yankees at Fort Sumter – no – that’s what the media wants you to believe.
The real story – the spark that started the Civil War was the moment when that warmonger President Lincoln canceled Halloween by executive order/overreach and the South revolted – know your drunk history.
If history repeats itself, civil war is ahead unless you ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country by handing out candy to little kids on Halloween.
In other news, a recent story in the Daily Advance said Elizabeth City ranks 50th safest among North Carolina’s 57 midsized cities, according to a new crime survey from a New York-based business and research organization.
Hertford and Edenton rank 76th and 145th, respectively, among the state’s 174 small cities, according to AdvisorSmith’s survey of the state’s safest cities.
Though every city or town has it’s problems, crime statistics can be misleading. A suburb of Charlotte, Pineville has a population of less than 10,000 but it is ranked near the bottom at 171st, a ranking that indicates that maybe it’s time for the Justice League to make an appearance.
However, if I remember correctly, there is a big hospital and major mall in Pineville – so probably the town’s “real” population should be considered much higher so as to include visitors who travel there from Charlotte and surrounding areas.
Other places on the list – Henderson is ranked last behind Kinston!? I was once editor of the Kinston Free Press – Kinston is a freaking war zone, nothing like Henderson, so I’m a bit skeptical as to the New York-based survey’s methodology.
I think Edenton and Hertford are pretty safe places to live, Elizabeth City too, particularly when compared to some of the towns ranked higher by the survey.
Not naming names, but that scene from the movie National Lampoon’s Vacation always comes to mind as the family truckster is traveling through certain towns, “Roll em up.” See
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sDuKDoDYf4
Wouldn’t you rather live in northeastern North Carolina rather than Chicago these days.
According to news accounts, From Jan. 1 through the end of July, there were 440 homicides in Chicago and 2,240 people shot, including many of those who were killed, according to statistics released Saturday by the police department. There were 290 homicides and 1,480 shootings, including people who were killed, in the first seven months of last year.
In other matters, there is a social media movement out there – #whokilledmakiiasladechallenge – to bring awareness and maybe an arrest of 9-year-old Makiia Slade’s killer. Somebody knows something; just do the right thing. We’re not Chicago.
Remember, there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in this tragic case.
If Halloween was year round, the world would be a better place to live.
Lastly, thanks goes to Ken Attkisson and his son Ruffin who pulled me out of the drink Saturday after a big gust of wind ended my sunset voyage around the bay.
Lessons learned – it’s important to wear a life jacket. Also, maybe its not best to go sunfish sailing in winds with gusts between 15-20 knots. Any adrenaline rush from the speed achieved crossing the bay would be wiped out by a splash down.
Though I’m getting very adept at swimming these days, I’m going to keep at sailing until I’m as good Attkisson, others.
Also, thanks goes to Gil Burroughs for his assistance in helping me fix a rudder on a sailing dinghy we bought. When we bought the small boat from a teenager via Facebook marketplace, I didn’t notice that a small plastic part was missing from the rudder.
And as I’ve learned, you need a rudder to sail, so Burroughs and I are trying to figure out how to repair the rudder so the family and I can sail around the bay.
Edenton-Chowan recreation league soccer has started practices. Our youngest son Joseph has signed up to play – first team he’s ever been on outside Fortnite battles on PlayStation. Go Storm!