Are you old enough to remember George Reeves as Superman on TV? He was the man of steel and able to leap a tall building in a single bound. It was great entertainment then, but now just as boring as a Joe Namath commercial for supplemental health coverage.
Remember how the bad guys would shoot Superman and the bullets would ricochet harmlessly off? I am sure if the show hadn’t gone the dodo bird route on its own, it would also be declared unfit and unsafe for our kids today.
My generation was not the smartest by a long shot (no pun intended). We rode bikes without helmets and sat too close to the TV. However, we were bright enough to know that Superman was make-believe.
I never had the urge to get one of Daddy’s guns and shoot my cousin, Jimmy, to see if the bullet deflected or not. He could be a real pain at times; but, the thought of shooting him never crossed my mind.
We did some crazy things then; but, we knew we were not bulletproof. Call me an outdated old fossil, but I believe we have a much different mindset today. My parents were from Tom Brokaw’s “The Greatest Generation” era. They struggled for what they got, gave thanks for it, and dedicated themselves to ensuring their children had a better life.
Good intentions aside that could have started the problem. I had it better than my parents, so I tried to make it better for my kids, and they did the same. We are now four or five generations from those of the depression and World War II era, and at a time when some act like they really are bulletproof.
An occasional failure or disappointment is actually an opportunity for learning. Former golfer and TV analyst David Faherty summed it up best when he said, “Experience is what you get when you don’t get what you wanted.”
How many of you had a paper route as a youngster? How many of you had the chore of keeping the wood box or coal scuttle filled, or had other responsibilities? You may have hated it at the time; but, it made you a better person.
Let me be clear. I am not criticizing all, but the few by whom the whole is judged. If you buy a dozen apples and one is bad, the 11 will never improve the bad one, only be corrupted by it.
I have always believed we live in the best country that ever existed. I see little to change my mind. The greater majority shares this feeling; but the few who do not are the most vocal. This is in line of an old saying that states “The worse wheel on the wagon makes the most noise and gets the most grease.”
There are responsibilities and learning experiences that no longer exist for too many today. It is our fault for allowing this to happen. Some would rather be a pal than a parent. We must be a parent first to enjoy being pals later. Remember another old adage, “As the twig is bent so is the tree inclined.”
In fairness, I admit my father did allow me a say and choice in our early negotiations. He ended our heart-to-heart talks with “The choice is yours, young man. Do as I say or you will long regret it.”
God bless and have a great day.