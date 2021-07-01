A while ago I joined a conversation with a couple of friends. Apparently they were discussing nationalities, as one quickly asked me what was mine. I said I wasn’t really sure, but believed I was Scotch or Irish. He quickly came back with “No. You may have Scotch or Irish roots; but you are an American.”
He did not mean to embarrass; but, I felt about one foot tall at the moment. Soon we were joined by a fourth. Mark asked him the same question, and got a quick, “I am proud to be an American” answer. I shrunk another six inches.
I wanted to crawl home and listen to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” a couple of times before watching “Saving Private Ryan.” I really am a proud American and will never confuse nationality with family origin again.
In spite of what you read or hear, we are not a hyphenated people. If you were born here or came legally to become a citizen, you are an American. You are not an Italian-American, African-American, Japanese-American or whatever-American.
We can all celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Columbus Day, MLK’s Birthday as a part of our tradition and culture. However, unless you have Native American blood in you, your ancestors came here from somewhere else to become Americans and that made you one, too.
Genealogy is a big thing today. If you have the time and inclination you can go back quite a few generations. I maintain a family tree, but focus on just a few generations back. I would rather find a fourth or fifth cousin somewhere that is alive, than find some dead name from the 16th century.
I tried to get deep into my family history once. I had some success; but, there were too many roadblocks and loose ends that discouraged me. Also, I went looking for a duchess, earl or duke, but mostly found prostitutes and horse thieves.
We enjoyed house guests a week or so ago and they had a lovely 2-year-old daughter, “Callie.” She is a sweetheart and spent time in my lap playing games on her tablet. You heard me right, that 2-year-old has her very own tablet, and quite good at it I might add. When she walks into school on her first day, she will be smarter than me when I walked out on my last day with a diploma.
With the information environment of today, we are the most intelligent generation to exist; yet, some of us can’t figure out which restroom to use. The Rockies are still tall, the Mississippi still flows into the gulf and it still snows in Minnesota. The country hasn’t changed; but we certainly have.
In a couple of days we will celebrate the Fourth of July. It is the 245th birthday of history’s greatest nation. I find it appropriate that July 4th falls on Sunday this year. Postpone that barbecue and fireworks until after you’ve spent the morning in the church of your choice.
We need to thank God for our existence and for this land he has given us. We need to remember our forefathers who made it great, and pray for our military and first responders who preserve and protect it.
Let’s rededicate ourselves to not only being a proud American, but acting like one. We owe it all the little “Callies” out there. God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a resident of Perquimans County.