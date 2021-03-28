Rowell's Words: Human Nature

Happy April Fool’s Day.
I cannot think of a more appropriate time to discuss this week’s topic. Human nature is a funny thing.
God was certainly in a good mode when he made us because we never cease to amaze. We fall in one of the three categories of his creations.
The lowest in the pecking order are minerals. Some are valuable and useful, but for the most part they just lie there and do nothing forever. Vegetables are alive, grow, and die but have no brain. Animals do the same but have a brain.
Though animals have a brain, most are creatures of habit and predictable. We humans are also creatures of habit; but, the only thing predictable about us is that we are unpredictable.
Human nature is a wonderful study. It is both humorous and sad at the same time. There was a time when we laughed at our silly mistakes, shook our heads, and moved on. Today with the participation trophy mentality, we think we can do no wrong, so any deviation is not our fault.
You get up in the morning, pour yourself a bowl of cereal, and then put the corn flakes in the refrigerator and the milk in the cabinet. That used to be worth a good laugh. Now, we spew a little profanity and look around to see who or what we can blame.
I can also vividly remember when I was a lineman climbing poles for a living. If you got a little careless coming down, your gaffs would “cut out” and gravity would assist in a faster descent that planned. After a sudden stop at the bottom, your forearms would be bloody and throbbing with pain from the splinters; but, your first impulse was to look around to see if anyone was looking.
We are also creatures of habit. My wife and I went to a mall’s grand opening years ago. The parking lot was crowded; and, the only parking space we found was at the Sears end. Even today, some thirty plus years later, we still park in the same area when we go back visiting.
We were recently in the grocery store parking lot and a lady had stopped for someone to load groceries and open a spot three spaces closer than a vacant one. We took the vacancy and easily beat her into the store. She sat there and waited to save 10 extra steps. She probably went home later, put on sweats, and jogged five miles.
Before the pandemic when people attended church in usual numbers, the regulars always sat in the same place. It was comical to see ‘old timers” come in and find visitors sitting in their usual spot. They have that shocked look that says “How dare these people do that. Now, where am I going to sit”?
We choose to drive to 15 miles extra for gas because it’s 10¢ cheaper. You buy 20 gallons and save $2. Do the math; the extra trip will burn up the savings. My wife’s retort when I say that is “Yeah, but I get to go to Wal-mart while we’re there”.
Now there’s a winning argument. We never get out of Wall-mart for less than $100. True story, we stopped by there one day because I needed a 49¢ poster board. We spent $120 and then headed home when it hit me. I forgot to get the poster board!
The late Rodney Dangerfield made a good living with his line “I get no respect”. Sometimes we just don’t deserve it.
God bless and have a great day.