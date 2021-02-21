Rowell's Words: My First Vacation

My wife and I were recently consoling ourselves over not taking a 2020 vacation.
With the pandemic and ill health, our furthest trip was to the hospital in Greenville. This caused me to think back to my first vacation trip.
I was nine years old and my father took me along to a reunion of his old army outfit. It was my first train ride and first journey to a foreign country. It seemed to take forever to get to New York City.
I was a naïve country boy and the tallest structure I had previously seen was a haystack. I saw more people between the train station and the hotel than I had ever seen in my whole life. I don’t know where everyone was going; but, they were in a hurry to get there.
The awe continued with a late lunch at an automat. How could I describe this to those back home? All the food was displayed in little compartments with glass doors that opened when you inserted a nickel or more. It reminded me of the cafeteria at school; but, there were no servers. You take out a bowl of mashed potatoes or slice of pie and another magically appeared in its place.
Speaking of food, it was the next night I tasted my first pizza. There was a little family Italian restaurant around the corner from the hotel and about a dozen of us went and literally took over the place. All tables were pushed together and pizza pies were coming out the kitchen as fast as they could be made.
I tried a slice and took one bite. As a “meat and potato” kid it was the worse tasting thing I had ever tried. I think it was a shock to my sensitive taste buds. Daddy got me a hamburger or something.
One of his local buddies, Dominic Bianci, sat across from me and ate mine along with his and anything else he could reach. His appetite was unreal and only equaled by his thirst for beer. For the record, I have since developed a taste for pizza and beer. Dominic would be proud.
The weekend got better as Daddy had mornings free we so played tourist. There was the boat ride to the Statue of Liberty, tours of the UN Building, Rockefeller Center, and other highpoints of the city. I was impressed with the view from the Empire State Building, but, was a bit concerned that we could be that high and not be wearing oxygen masks.
The highlight of that trip was a subway ride to the Polo Grounds to see the Giants host the Dodgers. It was my first major league baseball game, and I was not disappointed. It was entertaining enough to witness the rivalry between fans, but the game was great.
We even had a brawl when the Giants pitcher hit a Dodger with a pitch. Both teams were on the field brawling when Carl Furillo got knocked down and someone accidentally stepped on his hand, breaking it.
Years later I met Carl Erskine, a Dodger player at the time. I told him the story and he quickly interrupted me to say “It was no accident. Bobby Hoffman stomped it “. This was over 40 years later and he was still bitter.
Memories last, but things change. Daddy and Dominic have passed, The Polo Grounds are long gone, and the Giants and Dodgers are in California.
Pizza and beer are plentiful everywhere now so this Southern boy doesn’t see another visit to the “Big Apple” in his future.
God bless and have a great day.