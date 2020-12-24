Remember Clarence, the angel, in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”? He is my favorite character and I personally met him.
However, my Clarence is not the small soft spoken white man in Bedford Falls but a tall, muscular, black man in Gates County. Each year at this time I think back to our meeting, and will remember it until the day I die.
My wife and I were returning home late one December night through rural Gates County. It was a bad time for us as we were going through a lot with my father’s battle with a cancer that he would lose within months.
Somewhere in the middle of nowhere, our left back tire blew out. I was able to pull off onto a farm road. It was dark, it was cold, we had no cell signal, no On-Star, no GPS, and the closest AAA road service was hours away, assuming they could find us at all.
With a small dim flashlight we found the spare and jack. I was trying to put the jack together and Laura was trying to find instructions in the manual. I have changed many tires in my life but had never seen a jack like this one. It appeared to have a part or two missing.
Suddenly out of nowhere the largest extended cab, white pick-up truck I had ever seen appeared. It stopped on the road and the driver walked over. He was so big he blocked out the headlights of his truck. He brought an immediate calming effect with his greeting of “Are you folks having trouble?”
I told him of my problem with the jack and he said that it was unique to a Mercedes. He said he was a mechanic and, if I would hold the light, he would have us back on the road in a jiffy. He told my wife to get in the car out of the cold, and then jumped to the task. Within minutes we were road ready again.
I pulled out my wallet and offered him all the cash I had; but, he refused it. He said “It was no trouble and it only made him a tad late for Bible Study; but, it is better to practice it than to preach it”. He did give me his card and said if we ever had trouble in the area again to give him a call. With a handshake he was gone as quickly as he appeared.
A week, and four new tires, later I was addressing Christmas Cards and thought of him, so I sent him one with our hardiest thanks to the address on his business card. It was just a plain white card giving name, address, and phone number with the title of “General Auto Repair”.
Now, this is where it gets weird. Shortly after Christmas his card was returned with the notation “Addressee cannot be found”. Now, Gatesville, NC is not a big place so I found it hard to believe that a resident, with a business, could not be found by the Post Office.
It bothered me and I considered going there to find him myself. After thinking it over, I realized it would be a useless trip. We were his assignment at that time because we needed him.
On that December night, our “Clarence” got his wings and has since moved on elsewhere as an Angel First Class.
That’s my story and I’m sticking with it.
God bless and have a wonderful Christmas.