I don’t think I will get too many arguments if I say last year sucked. However, I try to look for the good in everything. Things could always be worse and there is usually a silver lining in every cloud. There was a lifetime of mayhem in 2020; but I periodically glimpsed a sliver of light that peeped through.
There are others who also believe there is some good in all; and, they make an effort to bring it out. A prime example is the act of “Pay it Forward." The most reliable origin of the term is from Lily Hardy Hammond’s 1916 book, "In the Garden of Delight," where she writes “You don’t pay love back, you pay it forward.”
There are instances of people paying for one in line behind them in the checkout line. Paying does not always involve cash, however. I often run into the grocery store for an item or two and appreciate when someone ahead, with a full basket, allows me to go first. In return, I always check behind me for opportunities to do the same.
I am still paying it forward for an unexpected act a few years ago. We were on the road and spent the night in Anderson, S.C. We had dinner that night at a nearby restaurant. When I asked for the check our server informed us that an anonymous gentleman had already paid for it before he left. This was an upscale steakhouse, and it had to be a decent-sized check. I have picked up my share of checks, but they have been for our table and not for perfect strangers; I am still working up to that.
I was even indebted to pay it forward before I was born. Ironically, this also occurred in our neighboring state of South Carolina.
My father sent his new bride a postcard when he was in the army on the “Carolina Maneuvers” in 1942. It told her to come down to Cheraw, S.C. for the weekend as he was getting a pass. He had reservations for them at the Cherry Laurel Inn, pictured on the front of the card.
She left from her home in Franklin, Virginia, on a bus Friday and returned on Sunday night. She slept most of the way back and woke up when it stopped and thought she heard the driver announce “Franklin.” She jumped up half asleep, grabbed her bag and got off. The driver had actually announced the stop as Franklinton, which is a town in North Carolina.
The bus pulled off and she was in a strange town with nothing open —including the bus station — at that time of night. She began to panic, but a patrolling police car came by and stopped. After hearing her story, the officers took her to the station and called a local minister and his wife.
They came, took her to the parsonage for the night and fed her breakfast the next morning. They then bought her a ticket and put her on the morning bus to Franklin. I try to honor those kind people by doing for others in return. End of story.
Oh wait, there is more.
I still have that postcard; and, my wife noticed that the postmark was exactly nine months before I was born! We stopped in Cheraw on a trip to Florida, and found the inn operating now as a bed and breakfast.
I showed the owner the postcard and he offered us a free night’s stay. Laura said no thanks. She knows what happened the last time the Rowells spent a night there. God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a resident of Perquimans County.