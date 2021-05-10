The internet is a wonderful invention and contribution to life. Just this morning, I found that I could stop snoring, learn a foreign language, and find a perfect fit bra without leaving the house. Where has this been all my life?
There was a time we had to dress and drive around town to find that essential something. That was when you bought something you knew you needed, rather than being told what you needed. The best part is you can shop while still in your pajamas.
I once needed an odd size battery for my camera and stopped at a store in Virginia. They were out but said they would restock and to come back in a week. My wife suggested I check Amazon Prime. They had it for half the price and it was in my mailbox two days later.
It is also a ready source of information. Why wait for the 5:00 news and weather. You have it in the palm of your hand 24/7, and without those obnoxious attorney ads. I have a dictionary on my shelf that’s just taking space.
What would I do now with the set of World Books my family could barely afford when I was in school? Today, they are as useful as a telephone directory or a folded Service Station Road Map. Encyclopedia Britannica ceased printed publication in 2012.
My first and only venture into retails sales was as a door to door encyclopedia salesman. I lasted a week. It was actually a con job. My pitch was that we were introducing our product in their area and they were selected as a test family. We would put a set in their house for free.
They only had to give us a periodic report on its use and buy the annual supplement for five years. Over the term of the contract, supplements cost more than the set; and, we were long gone when their bill came.
I have become a fan of Facebook. I have reunited with old classmates and fellow workers. My kids and grandchildren got me started. It is a good way to keep in touch and see photos of special events we would otherwise miss.
There a couple of “grands” however that post in tongues unknown to anyone with gray hair and bifocals. Their humor often goes over my head; but, I give them a smiley face just to show I’m paying attention.
I admit I have to wade through a lot of political posts, corny jokes, and pictures of someone’s pot of chili they made. But, that’s OK too. I’m sure they ignore some of the junk I post.
We also use it for bill paying, banking, hotel reservations, directions, and so many other services. There is a substantial time and cost savings. All of this at your finger tips, and there when you want it.
In spite of all of the above benefits, there is a down side. When was the last time an on-line company made a contribution to your kid’s softball team, or Brownie troop? How easy is it to contact them if you have a problem or question about your purchase?
We must never forget our local merchants. You may have to pay a couple of cents more at times; but, the customer service is worth it. You get personal instructions or advice without reading a complicated user manual written in five languages. How often do you hear “Take it home, and if it doesn’t work bring it back”?
There is a time and a place for both. Choose wisely.
God bless and have a great day.