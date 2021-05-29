Rowell's Words: We’re Leaving the Light on for You

There are countless names for a public house that provides lodging, and usually meals and various services.
That’s the way my Webster’s Dictionary describes a hotel. It may be also called an inn, motel, lodge, or whatever; but, it still boils down to a place to stay that you pay a daily fee for.
We can only guess as to the first entrepreneur to offer his residence for a traveler. We know that Jesus was born in a stable in Bethlehem as “there was no room in the inn.” His father, Joseph, had taken his very pregnant wife, Mary, there because of a decree that all people had to return to their place of birth to be counted for taxes.
By today’s standards, I sure the cunning inn keeper had raised his rates knowing that he had a captive audience coming. If you doubt that just price a room on a normal day and then when the Super Bowl is in town.
That being said, the “No Vacancy” sign may have been a blessing in disguise for the poor carpenter. Chances are his Visa card was already maxed out just to get there.
The cost of a night’s lodging has increased significantly over the past few years. I remember my early working days when Motel 6 opened for business. The cost per night was $6.00, hence the name.
A quick Google search revealed that my closest one is in Portsmouth, VA, at $83 per night. But, that’s Ok. If I’m in Portsmouth, I will drive home. I’ve never made that much for an hour’s work in my life.
I bring this up as we recently spend a couple of days in a resort hotel and casino. In spite of what my beloved says, I am merely conservative and not a “tight wad”. I will not tell you what it cost, but simply say that the amount would have paid my rent for over a month when I first set up housekeeping.
The stay was wonderful; but, I did not find the bed any more comfortable than those I remember from the Motel 6 days. I also remember some stays that I would not visit again if they were free. Those were the days when I had retired; but, I was still consulting. I got a per-diem and didn’t want to waste it on just a night’s sleep and morning shower.
I remember coming out of a motel room one morning to find I had to duck under crime scene tape to get to my truck. Fortunately, I was a sound sleeper; but, felt that an upgrade was in order.
The worse sleepless night was in a little town in South Georgia. I had no choice on this occasion as it was the only game in town. I should have known I was in for an adventure when I walked in the room. There was no phone in the room, but a pay phone outside the office. Remember, this was before cellular.
The furniture was so old that the desk actually had an ink well in it. The bed was shaped like a pig trough. I couldn’t fall out if it I tried.
It didn’t happen to me; but, this may have been the place someone told me a story about. They checked in, and went to their room. The sink had a steady drip, so they called the desk and said “I got a leak in my sink” The person at the desk replied, “Sure, go ahead. Everybody else does.”
Have a great summer and enjoy your travels.
God bless and have a great day.