Rowell's Words: We’re Leaving the Light on for You

Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Thunderstorms likely early, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely early, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.