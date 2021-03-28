Running For Cover In the Land of the Free

There are nearly 400 million firearms in the United States, approximately 46% of the world’s total civilian supply, more than one for every person here.
But you already know that, right? These statistics and more are trotted out in the days following each new massacre. It’s become part of the ritual.
So I’ll dispense with running all those numbers again and just cut to the chase: We Americans have no business with this many guns.
Putting 400 million guns into the hands of 330 million Americans is like handing out a couple dozen boxes of matches to a kindergarten class, telling them “now don’t hurt yourselves,” then leaving the room for an hour or two.
Most children will probably not set themselves on fire (you might even say that most children will play with matches responsibly). But there will be accidents. And there will be mischief. So why would you do it?
And if for some ill-considered reason an amendment to our Constitution — an amendment written, say, over 200 years ago in archaic language and with puzzlingly poor sentence structure — protected the right of children to play with matches in school, after many deaths and many more injuries I believe we’d rethink that amendment.
Maybe repeal it. Maybe replace it with something that actually made sense in the 21st century (assuming we still needed matches in schools at all).
Want more evidence that when it comes to guns Americans are like children?
On news programs, and possibly in person, we have all seen people walking around in public wearing camouflage, ammo belts, and carrying assault rifles. What is that all about if not grownups who didn’t get enough of dress-up play when they were kids?
Trade the camouflage for a store-bought cowboy suit, the AR-15 for a cap pistol (imagery from the 50’s, but indulge me) — same thing, only with adults now and a heck of a lot more dangerous.
Why do so many people have so much trouble growing up?
What would be so bad about allowing hunters to have guns designed for hunting, self defense enthusiasts to have guns designed for self defense, target shooters to have guns designed for target shooting?
What is an AR-15 designed for? Outside of satisfying the fantasies of overgrown children, assault rifles have no logical purpose other than killing large numbers of people quickly. Or letting you feel like you could if you needed to. You know, in case you’re having “a really bad day.”
And that Second Amendment business about a “well regulated militia” — are we really likely to form citizen brigades to repel an invasion from another nation?
Those people who believe we citizenry need to be armed in order to protect ourselves from a future tyrannical government, either from within or without our borders, are, to be accurate, delusional, and our gun laws should not be written to humor those delusions.
As I was starting this, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty was speaking at a news conference from Colorado, announcing that 26 agencies were involved in the investigation of the King Soopers shooting. Twenty six.
What is there to investigate? Where’s the mystery?
A severely disturbed individual decides he wants to do some damage, walks into a gun shop and buys a gun and ammo, and days later he’s mowing people down.
“Why” doesn’t matter. The why will be different in every one of these shootings, and knowing more about the why of one will not prevent the occurrence of the next.
What does not change and what we can readily understand and actually do something about is the “how.”
Per the usual script, the Bolder shooting investigations will be little more than another misguided attempt to place blame for this other than where it rightly lies: our insane gun laws. Which derive from capricious interpretations our antiquated Second Amendment.
I think about the times in which our Second Amendment was written, the courage our founding fathers displayed in forming this nation and the personal sacrifices they were willing to make. That’s the spirit that would be required to change the ruinous gun culture so entrenched in this country.
Replacing our Second Amendment would certainly demand courage from our lawmakers. Giving up much of the massive amounts of our civilian firepower would require a great deal of self-sacrifice from many.
It would take large numbers of people willing to do something for the common good, rather than just for themselves or their political party. It might, in effect, require the efforts of another revolution.
And we would have to do this while understanding that change would likely not be immediate, that what we do now would be more for the benefit of our grandchildren and our nation’s future than for ourselves.
What we need is a change in mindset. A change in culture. And this would take time.
Could we do it? Other free democratic nations seem to get by without these enormous supplies of guns and the resulting constant shoot-outs. So I would think it’s not impossible.
So I hope.
But I’m not holding my breath. We as a nation have shown that we are willing to tolerate even our children being slaughtered by the dozens rather than give up our guns (no doubt because it is invariably someone else’s children). So, betting on the collective sanity of gun owners would seem to be a losing proposition.
But I hope.
Meanwhile … I’ve heard it said that if guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns. I’d settle for that. I’d take that deal in a heartbeat.