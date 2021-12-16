From July 1973 until September 1975, I was a Fairfax County Police Motorcycle Squad member. Our primary mission was traffic enforcement and keeping the roadways safe. We had the reputation of being enforcers of the law, and that is what we did.
Today, that role has changed to some degree. Motor Squad Officers are still traffic officers, but they are more involved in community outreach programs and representatives of the police department as a whole than in my time.
One example is this. The various departments served as God’s representatives in bringing the spirit of the joy of Christmas to children who may not otherwise have a happy Christmas.
In the motorcade of motorcycles would be Santa and Mrs. Claus riding along during the Christmas parades in Fairfax County.
Following this demonstration, a police vehicle would follow, picking up toys along the way to dispense to children in need. The Washington Post, Washington Times and all the local newspapers carried an advertisement which read:
“The Fairfax County Police Department asks residents to consider donating an unwrapped game, toy, or book as part of their annual Santa’s Ride holiday campaign.” Gifts would be left at any Fairfax County Police District Station or the Fairfax County Government Center.
Uniformed officers would deliver all gifts on motorcycles to children across Fairfax County, where some exceptional children would not have to wait until Christmas Eve to open these gifts. Instead, Santa and his elves (motorcycle officers) would be rumbling down the streets of Fairfax County on motorcycles during December.
Santa’s ride includes the Fairfax County Police Motorcycle Squad, cooperating with the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition, Virginia State Police, Fairfax City Police, Falls Church City Sheriff’s Office, town of Herndon Police and town of Vienna Police will be escorting Santa and Mrs. Claus.
During December, Santa’s elves (motor squad officers) will pick up toys and other donations from police stations and other government facilities throughout the county. Then, Santa would visit schools and police stations.
Next, Santa and his helpers would deliver the toys to children at the Georgetown Lombardi Cancer Center and INOVA Fairfax Hospital Child Life Center. Toys would also go to children at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, the Ronald McDonald House and the Reston F.I.S.H. (For Immediate Sympathetic Help).
On the days we visited the police district stations, it was the day that they would have Christmas open house. That was always a heartfelt and joyous occasion. The spirit of Christmas was always alive and well and our focus. It was great to interact and not be on law enforcement professional matters.
“Santa’s Ride,” as it is called, has been a regular Christmas effort for more than forty years and continues to be an event that everyone in the police department looks forward to with a great Christmas spirit.
All other officers and departmental employees in the district stations and other department areas donated gifts. They enjoyed the arrival of Santa and his elves when they arrived to pick up the gifts. A large truck accompanied the group to make the pickups and transport them to the designated locations. That was, and continues to be, the main event in the Fairfax County Police Department year.
That was an excellent opportunity for the police department and the community to share a great time of Christmas Spirit by communicating with and for those in need – it was also a great deal of fun!
Santa’s Ride at Christmas is one small example of the Spirit of Christmas and the joy and goodness of this event.
Keith Throckmorton, a Perquimans County resident, is retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.