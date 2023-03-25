...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
As I write these words, the blame game is in full swing. Pundits on newspapers, magazines and television news programs all try to outdo each other in pointing at culprits in the bank crisis, the fentanyl crisis, the crime crisis, the debt crisis, the energy crisis and the crisis of the day, be it about higher education, abortion legislation or transgender men in women’s locker rooms.
They can’t help themselves because there’s so much blame to go around. Let’s look at just one, the bank crisis.
It will be weeks or even months before the full impact of the bank crisis is felt. One thing is sure: no good will come of the Biden administration’s rescue not only of the Silicon Valley Bank and other subsequent failures, but also its declared intent to cover all deposits above the FDIC’s insurance limit of $250,000.
Speculation abounds as to why the administration chose to rescue SVB in the first place. All we have to do is look at the biggest depositors in the bank, the ones who would have taken the biggest hit had Biden chosen to keep his hands off this crisis.
Most prominently are venture capitalists and the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley, the ones could afford to lose some of their uninsured deposits. Perhaps it is just a curious coincidence that these purveyors of misinformation and squelchers of free speech happen to be big donors to the Democrat Party.
What came as a surprise to many is that Chinese drug makers connected to the Chinese Communist Party had $240 million parked in SVB. Biden couldn’t have been thinking of bailing out the bank to help his Chinese benefactors, now could he? Funny how in the same week of the SVB bailout we learned of millions of dollars from China ending up in the bank accounts of Biden family members.
Most disturbing, though, is the assurance that if bank failings become contagious, the government will cover all depositors, regardless of unwise investments in failing banks. Call that no-fault banking.
What should bother all of us is that this amounts to a transference of fiscal responsibility from the actual malefactors to the federal government, and then to the taxpayers, despite Janet Yellen’s assurances to the contrary.
And this would not be the first time. Think about Biden’s attempt to transfer up to $20,000 of college student debt to the taxpayers, a debt that the CBO now estimates could reach $230 billion.
And think about the $7,500 tax credit to anyone buying an electric vehicle, a transfer from the taxpayer going to rich people who are the only ones who can afford EVs in the first place.
Or the $400 billion targeted for Green Energy projects that could never be profitable on their own. Have we forgotten Solyndra?
These are all examples of the transference of responsibility to the government, and, in the end, to the taxpayers. Mismanagement, incompetence, greed, fraud — none of these human foibles have accountability attached to them.
Finally, think about this: weeks before SVB crashed, the bank’s CEO sold $3.6 million worth of bank shares; hours before the bank’s doors closed, $12,000 bonuses were handed out to employees; $140,000 went to managers to thank them for their great work.