History books tell us the American Civil War started when the first shots were fired at South Carolina’s Fort Sumter on April 12, 1861.
Future history books will date June 22, 2021, as the beginning of the School Board Wars, when angry parents showed up at a Loudon County, Virginia, school board meeting to protest the district’s transgender and racial equity policies.
The meeting was so contentious, one person was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct. Another was issued a summons for trespassing.
Sparked by Loudon, parents all over the country picked up battle flags to protest school board adoption of standards for teaching racist ideologies such as Critical Race Theory (CRT).
With the war spreading like wildfire, something had to be done. Joining the fight, the National School Boards Association (NSBA) wrote a letter to the Biden administration claiming that school board officials around the country were facing physical threats.
Without citing specific cases, the NSBA said that acts of malice, violence and threats could be “the equivalent of a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”
With visions of the Jan. 6 capitol riot still fresh at the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland, less than a week later, ordered the FBI and federal prosecutors to look into the disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school board members, teachers and staff.
There we have it. With scant evidence of violence, parents who come to school board meetings to object to the teaching of CRT are now to be classified as society offenders.
Why is the federal government and the FBI getting involved with potential acts of violence at this level when they have always been dealt with by local and state law enforcement?
The answer to this question was blurted out at a debate by Terry McAuliffe, Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia.
In words dripping with disdain for parental rights, he said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
This is exactly Merrick Garland’s objective: intimidating parents into handing their children over to the mercies of the state.
This, according to the Wall Street Journal’s Gerard Baker, is “as sinister as anything the modern progressives who now control the Democratic party have done.”
Baker continues, “The message is clear, and it has been the character of education in totalitarian systems through history: These are not your children: they are wards of the state, and the state… will determine what they learn and how.”
Has there ever been a clearer call to arms? Virginians go to the polls next month to decide who will be their next governor. This is the next battle of the war.
But surely not the last.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.