There are at least 135 movie versions of “A Christmas Carol.” At any given moment on TV, you can find Mickey’s Christmas Carol from 1983, the George C Scott version from 1984 and “Disney’s A Christmas Carol” with the animated Jim Carrey, who plays Scrooge and all three ghosts.
I’ll give that one a miss. The 135 number does not include the vast array of stage adaptations (like the recent one directed by Laurie Edwards at the Historic Courthouse, with Larry McLaughlin in the title role), public readings and radio productions.
And, of course, a myriad of pontificating columns like this one.
Movie adaptations are okay. Some are good, some are more than a little cheesy. But here’s the thing: nothing can take the place of the original, the written word itself.
It’s best to read the 1843 actual novella by the great Charles Dickens. You can do it for free on the internet. Pop on over to the Gutenberg website where you can pore over Arthur Rackham’s exquisite edition from 1915.
Yes, the Victorian prose can get ponderous, but it’s worth the effort. No movie can match Dickens’ trenchant introduction of the main character:
“Oh! but he was a tight-fisted hand at the grindstone, Scrooge! a squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner! Hard and sharp as flint, from which no steel had ever struck out generous fire; secret, and self-contained, and solitary as an oyster. The cold within him froze his old features, nipped his pointed nose, shriveled his cheek, stiffened his gait; made his eyes red, his thin lips blue; and spoke out shrewdly in his grating voice. A frosty rime was on his head, and on his eyebrows, and his wiry chin. He carried his own low temperature always about with him; he iced his office in the dog-days, and didn’t thaw it one degree at Christmas.”
It is clear what “A Christmas Carol” is not about. It is not about politics or ideology. It is not even about economics, and that may be surprising.
It is all about Scrooge.
Scrooge was free to be as Scrooge as he wanted to be. He wanted nothing to do with Christmas, nothing to do with the “business of men.” He wanted to be left alone, as he made clear to the two gentlemen who were raising funds for charity.
And, by and large, no one stood in his way. He was free to shrivel up in loneliness, free to die alone and very much disliked and avoided. He was rich and unfettered by society, with all the expenditures of charity, generosity, gift-giving at Christmas and the expense of throwing office parties, like the one good ol’ Fezziwig had given when Scrooge was his apprentice, in the springtime of life before he had shriveled in winter, when he could still fall in love.
It speaks to the genius of Dickens that he makes of Scrooge a three-dimensional character. Scrooge is not a cartoon villain. The Ghost of Christmas Past leads him into the hallways of memory, and it becomes clear that Scrooge’s tale is more tragic than sinister.
Through the visitations of the three ghosts, we come to understand Scrooge. And without making it too obvious, the author leaves us to wonder if maybe this journey into the hallways of past, present and future might be a little familiar, maybe too familiar.
We come to understand Scrooge. Scrooge is us, or very well could be.
Scrooge’s life was hard, and he became a hardhearted man. This is what happens a lot in life: a hard world makes for hard hearts.
The Christmas story of Bethlehem also happened in a hard world.
The Bethlehem world was a cruel one. It languished under Roman occupation. These great King James Version words are not meant to describe pleasantries, “And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed.”
Rome could do whatever it wanted to Palestine, and often did: massacres and arbitrary acts of gross injustice were more the norm than the exception. The puppet state of Herod was no better. He had no qualms about slaughtering fourteen thousand infants all for the sake of keeping himself in power.
But in the very heart of this hard world, cold and dark, in a cave-stable, the unlikeliest thing happened, the turn of the cosmic tide. Into hardhearted humanity came the infinite light of divinity, the reality of love, joy, and peace. Even on this earth.
Right at the moment when it seemed that Scrooge could not turn back from his inexorable march toward a lonely death, when his curtains and blankets were taken to “the low-browed beetling shop,” Christmas morning broke through in sunshine and pealing church bells.
No one made him do it. Scrooge freely changed. The Phantom of Christmas Future “had dwindled into a bedpost,” thus proving that no future is set in stone. Doom can be changed into blessing.
Hard hearts can melt in the Christmas light.
“His own heart laughed, and that was quite enough for him,” Dickens concluded.
Indeed, because in his nighttime visitations, Scrooge had gone to Bethlehem.