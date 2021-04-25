A 2nd Amendment English lesson: "A well-regulated militia, and being necessary to the security of a free state, and the right of the people to keep and bear arms, and shall not be infringed."
The 2nd Amendment has five different parts, which Rod Phillips conveniently packages into one meaning.
Phillips' column appeared April 22 in the Chowan Herald: https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/opinion/editorial_columnists/still-running-for-cover/article_76f53ea2-fe65-5d29-8726-c53702515e05.html Adding each understood "and" after each comma makes reading the sentence awkward but is more accurate linguistically.
“And” is clearer than using “is” which Phillips needs to make his argument, “A well-regulated militia… is the right of the people to keep and bear arms…” Individual security evaporates attempting to understand his mistaken 2nd Amendment meaning.
The first section’s “militia” is confused with the second section’s "the people". Our founding fathers knew the difference between “militia” and “the people”. A militia is part of "the people", but all the people don't make up a militia. “The People” included those still loyal to the King.
The third and fourth sections "to keep" and "to bear" arms make a subtle distinction: having a gun and being able to use it. Using/bearing arms refers back to possessing a gun. “To keep” means individual ownership. Sections three and four also refer to sections one and two, (which all sections do for clear comprehension). The militia can keep and bear arms and the people can keep and bear guns. Phillips editorializes that an individual can only keep and use a weapon as a militia person, which eliminates any personal liberty the Framers designed into our foundation documents. Rather than misinterpreting and merging 2nd Amendment intention, the difference between militia and the people is more unmistakable.
"Shall not be infringed" applies to the previous four sections. Unfortunately, Phillips’ interpretation of the 2nd Amendment infringes on every citizen’s liberty.
Still, personal gun ownership/use cannot be infringed. No Food Lions or AR-15s in colonial times. Hunting was a fact of life, understood when bearing the modern arms of the day. Militia membership inclusion limits all the people excluded from the militia.
Phillips’ challenge for gun owners to rise up and save the day happens every day, anytime someone protects his or her life. That response has each person embodying the collective nation individually, as each citizen’s rights are applied the same.
Phillips attempts to divert attention, through his "yahoos save the country challenge," away from the personal/individual rights of the many. Grouping gun ownership exclusively within a militia shows how shortsighted and close minded Phillips really is.
As Spock says, “Logic clearly dictates that the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.” Kirk answers, “Or the one,” Phillips in this case.
Gun owners will protect their families and property, “the needs of the many”. Police officers pull out weapons to protect themselves every day. Federal or State “militia” rarely arrive in a timely fashion when personal liberties are challenged. At best, first responders pick up the pieces or prevent situations from escalating.
Last, but foremost, inalienable rights are God-given individually to all citizens! End of lesson.