It started with a simple phone conversation. I inquired about a game I was going to cover and asked did he need any images. During this particular time I was self employed operating my own photography business full time.
I also was a stringer for the newspapers in the surrounding area. So basically I was sub-contracting
The editor stated he needed photos because their full time sports/staff photographer had been reassigned to The Daily Reflector.
So that left his coverage area without a sports/news photographer writer and they were in the process of trying to hire someone to fill the vacancy.
Then he asked a question that I thought he never would have asked me. He asked “Are you interested?”
Huh, me taking pictures and writing articles?
Me writing articles?
Ummm I don’t think so.
But then I let the thought soak through. As I pondered upon the offer, I fought with the writing part. I did some writing “back in the day” when I was in middle school. But, write articles, now, at my age? Plus the challenges I deal with on a daily basis due to a prior sickness I encountered. Really, are you kidding me?
But the more I entertained the thought and looked past my insecurities the more I considered it.
I asked Thadd to give me a day or two to think it over. I sought wise counsel and discussed it with my wife. The consensus was simple, give a try and if I don’t like it, well… quit!
I called Thadd the next day to inform him that I would take him up on his offer. But, before I officially sign any documents, I needed to be brutally honest with him concerning my challenges along with my insecurities. He said he understood and despite my inabilities he would still love to have me on staff.
So on July 6, I officially became the sports writer/photographer for four counties and eight high schools.
The hardest part of the job is having the time to cover all the schools. Limited hours and being short-staffed are the contributing factors that affects coverage.
The pandemic has also been the culprit, causing a number of game cancelations and rescheduling.
But with all that said, it’s been an amazing experience, capturing and preserving moments by way of words and photographs.
The athletic directors, coaches and student athletes have been amazing overall.
It a good feeling when you arrive at a sporting venue and the coaches and students appreciate you for providing game coverage.
So, my apprehensions have dissipated, my artistry enlighten and my goal raised.
There are some ideas that I have which will helped enhance our sporting coverage in the near future.
But until then, So far so good and thank you!
Andre’ Alfred is the Sports/Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the Chowan Herald, the Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via aalfred@ncweeklies.com.