About three Augusts ago, we lost a golden balladeer. I’m sure you remember him. When we moved down here from northern, icebox climes, I had Glen Campbell on my mind.
“Southern Nights” is a good song, but it’s not my favorite of this sorely-missed singer-songwriter (who was also one of the best session musicians ever — he played on the Beach Boys’ masterpiece, “Pet Sounds,” for heaven’s sake).
My favorite Glen Campbell song is “Wichita Lineman,” without question. The Jimmy Webb tune was also covered by Johnny Cash; and Mr. Carolina himself, James Taylor, did a particularly fine rendition. But Glen is whom I remember when I hear Wichita Lineman playing gently on my mind.
But make no mistake. “Southern Nights” is gorgeous. Remember the words?
“Southern nights
Just as good even when closed your eyes
I apologize
To anyone who can truly say
That he has found a better way.”
Well, I won’t be apologizing much, seeing as there can’t be found a better way.
These winsome lyrics evoke a hidden beauty of the Inner Banks. I say “hidden” because you have to wait for the twilight. Wait in the quiet: “At the bottom of patience one finds heaven,” an old saying goes.
And it’s true. Heaven is that very instant, that wispy entrance into the velvet night.
At that moment, the bridal veil of daylight is lifted, and you can languorously gaze into the inner mystery that holds together land, sea, and air.
In the night, you can’t see the horizon, because it’s no longer there. As a visible phenomenon, by definition it doesn’t exist if it can’t be seen.
The night, then, is like the marshes of our wetlands, where land and sea are married and lie together, where fixed boundaries are diffused.
My photographer daughter and I walked out to the edge of the Albemarle Sound on one such recent and velvet night. She set to the business of “capturing a moonscape” in her inimitable camera sight (her shots of the comet NEOWISE juxtaposed against the Milky Way above Lake Phelps are, pardon the pun, “out of this world”).
The place chosen for the moonshot was the familiar water access for our neighborhood. But after the setting of the sun, the familiarity was recast into an exhilarating strangeness — like the fey allure of things not exactly of this world.
The moon that night was waxing crescent, but you could make out the entire circle in dim shadow. Behind it, on the zodiac, were bright Jupiter and the smaller, dimmer light of ancient, dour Saturn. All three were in the sign of Libra. Antares, next door in Scorpio, trumpeted its binary red gleam from over five hundred lightyears away.
Fronds of Spanish moss swayed to the orchestral breeze wafting north off the Sound. The tannin scent of the Chowan and the Roanoke mingled with the languid cadence of the waves.
And the Sound at night glowed silver under the Southern sky.
It was a muted silver, a veiled gleam and a mere suggestion of white. Except for the lights on the south shore at Pea Ridge and Mackey’s, the Sound itself looked endless. The shimmering, barely visible sheen signified endless possibility, intimating softly but insistently that it was off to join the Pamlico at Croatan, and thence through the Oregon and Ocracoke Inlets into the majestic azure of the Atlantic, and finally to the never-ending circuit of the Seven Seas.
In these southern nights of our sumptuous Inner Banks, when horizons fade and contours are obscured, the infinite draws up close at hand. If the sea runs from this little kayak launch out into the Sound beyond the sentinel cypress stand, and from there to girdle the world, then mightn’t our blood flow together, our nature, our humanity, our kin?
Is there not a single gentle sea that ebbs and flows through every human heart? Isn’t it so that every eye looks at the same moon, the same silver signs in the sky and the sound? Do we not breathe deep the same mystic wind?
The reverie ended when I heard my favorite photographer close her lens and fold her tripod. We walked back toward the car, under a chorus of cicadas and the basso profundo chant of a stentorian bullfrog seated lugubriously betwixt the cypress knees.
“Everything that rises must converge,” came unbidden that luminous line from Père Teilhard de Chardin.
Yes, we must rise.
“Southern skies have you ever noticed
Southern skies it’s precious beauty
Lies just beyond the eye
It goes running through your soul like the stories of old.”