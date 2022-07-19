"Space is big. Really big. You just won't believe how vastly hugely mind-bogglingly big it is. I mean, you may think it's a long way down the road to the chemist, but that's just peanuts to space.”
So says the great science-fiction-comedy “Hitchiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by the sorely-missed Douglas Adams. And he’s right.
Last week, NASA unveiled the first full-color images from the brand new James Webb space telescope. These images from the newly-arrived and newly-self-assembled telescope, which is a million miles away from Earth, are spectacular and magical.
You can access them by going to https://www.nasa.gov/webbfirstimages. Take a good long inspirational look.
They show pretty clear evidence that the physical universe is about 13.8 billion years old. This is the most beautiful of many confirmations of the "Big Bang Theory" proposed in 1931 by Belgian Catholic priest and astrophysicist the Rev. Monsignor Georges Lemaître.
One can say, as I do, that the dating of the physical universe as 13.8 billion years is just as Christian as the notion that the world is six or eight thousand years old.
The expanse of the physical universe is terrifying, admittedly. Even though, by definition, whatever is physical is indeed limited, and therefore finite, it remains true that in human experience and comprehension, the universe is at least apparently infinite, almost horrifyingly enormous.
It's almost like a gnat on the surface of Io that crawled unexpectedly to that moon's horizon and was psychically crushed by seeing Jupiter for the first time.
Recall that Jupiter is at least 5,200 times larger than Io, and thus the entire sky - the whole dome - of Io would be over-filled by the enormity of the gas giant. Too, Io is hardly a place upon which a gnat could crawl, let alone survive for an instant in its sulphuric winds: and no, hell is not located there, though there seems to be plenty of fire and brimstone – literally speaking.
But the awesome, terrifying aspect is clear to any human who simply gazes into the clear night sky. The aspect is multiplied, even geometrically, by the advanced stargazing capabilities of this new space-borne telescope.
How are we to manage this honest terror?
Most look away. Many deny or diminish the view. Some engage in the tendentious dark arts of denial-mythmaking and conspiracy-mongering: I've already read breathless reports that the Webb images are photoshopped: just like the lunar landings in the Hotel Overlook's Room 237, where, it is supposed, Stanley Kubrick staged the whole thing.
But Christian adults will stand and take reality full on, without blinders and filters. They will gaze with their eyes and with their telescopes into the indefinite beyond and not look away from the terror.
And in faith, they will transmute that terror into wonder. Faith, after all, is all about coming to know the terrifying omnipotent, infinitely Higher Power as God the Father Who calls Himself Love.
The faithful, then, will call that same sky beautiful, just as the Lord looked upon His work on the Fourth Day of Creation and called it Good.
The Six Days are still going on. They are still Good, and we are still called to recognize infinite beauty, and wander in the starry fields of wonder.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.