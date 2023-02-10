I was once told by an acquaintance that I talked funny. I reminded this transplant that she was now in the South and she was the one that talked funny.
I said as nice as I could, “Bless her heart.” It was not only what she said, but that tone used when she spoke. It made fingernails on a blackboard sound like a Roger Whitaker lullaby.
Being a native Southerner, I admit to having an accent, but minor trouble when talking with others. We may have to repeat ourselves occasionally, but we can communicate.
This is not all bad. It could be quite humorous actually when we compare notes. We have enough differences in opinions today on other matters; so why can’t we have a laugh about this minor one.
As a matter of fact, I would like to start the ball rolling by offering a little help to adjusting to the south with some clarifications. We take pride in our Southern tongue and, though different, we feel it’s more understandable than Cajun. It must be drinking that Bayou water that alligators use as a toilet.
First thing you need to know is that the term “Bless their heart” is not complimentary as you may think. It is a nice way of saying that someone has an IQ about 10 points higher than roadkill.
Down here there is a practice to combine an entire sentence into one word. For example, “Geetyet” translates into “Did you eat yet?” If you ask someone if they have started a project, you may get a “Fixingto;” which tells you “I am preparing to do that.” We could also answer with a “Presney” meaning very soon or shortly.
I could go on at the risk of information overload; but will back off a bit and take another angle. There are some familiar words that have multiple uses in the South.
The following are examples from the late Lewis Green. He was a contributor to the Citizen Times newspaper in Asheville, North Carolina for many years.
Rat – It can be a rodent; but can be used properly in lieu of right; such as, “Rat Cheer or Rat now.” Cheer can be heard at a football game or also mean here.
Lead – What you put on jars. For example, “I tightened all the leads.”
Al – It’s not only a man’s name but a bird “I heard a Hooting Al last night”.
Feather – Is the outer covering of a bird. It can be used as, “Its feather there than you think.”
Speaking of distances, if you are new to the south you may need help on directions. This is not as important as it once was before GPS. It can be useful however as some rural roads are still undiscovered by the satellites.
If talking to a local for directions you could find the following useful. I can’t take credit for them; nor, can I give credit since I don’t recall where I got them:
Next door = 1 to 2 minutes
Right up the road = 5 to 10 minutes
A couple of miles = 10 to 20 minutes
Not too far = 20 to 50 minutes
A little ways = Over an hour
A pretty good way = 2 hours plus
That’s all I have time for today. I have to put some dinner (lunch) in a poke (bag) and mosey (wander) a piece (short distance) over yonder (elsewhere) to hope (help) a neighbor shore up (fix) a fence.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at wdrowell1173@gmail.com.