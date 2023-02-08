For many of us in the Christian community, the season of Lent will soon be upon us.
Unfortunately, there are some negative popular attitudes about this season. They are really unnecessary, and such notions get the beauty of Lent all wrong. “Lent” is sometimes seen as a time of misery and self-punishment, when people go around looking as though they’ve just heard scratching on a chalkboard and drank pickle juice at the same time.
That is not right, and it is not real Lent.
This year, for most of us, Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22. For those of us who are Eastern Orthodox, it begins on Monday, Feb. 27. The two dates are due mainly to the fact that most of us will be celebrating Easter on April 9, while Orthodox Easter will be the following Sunday on April 16.
I don’t think the calendar difference is important and hope fervently that one day we will all be celebrating this most important Festival on the same day the world over.
This word is neither Latin nor Greek. It is an ancient Anglo-Saxon word: “lencten.” This was the name for the season after Candlemas (on February 2/15), when light and life are increasing and the days are lengthening.
Medieval Christian society in both the East and the West was thoroughly agrarian. No one had any doubt where food came from, and everyone acknowledged their dependence upon the farmer and produce from the fields and livestock. Accordingly, the church was much involved in the life of the field and pasture.
At this time, the parish priest would commonly go out to the farms and bless the plowshares, the fields and the livestock in the barns. Young boys (farmhands, choir boys and altar boys) would go around to the houses and collect offerings with which they lit candles for the success of the plow and plowman.
It would be a good thing to bring back these old and necessary customs again. In my own priest’s book of blessings (the “Euchologion”), I have prayers for animals, fish in “stocking ponds, lakes and rivers,” bees, fields, gardens, orchards, vineyards, meadows and pastures, granaries, seeds and seedlings and “blessing against pests.” It’s like a manual of “sacerdotal master gardening.”
“Lencten” means “lengthen.” It’s during the “lengthening” season, as the days became longer, hastening toward the vernal equinox, that we prepare for the rebirth of life in the germinating seeds, the reappearance of the verdant grasses and leaves.
It is no wonder, then, that our forebears in England thought it befitting to take this seasonal word “Lencten” and apply it also to the time of preparation and fasting for Easter.
After all, the Resurrection of Christ is the greatest renewal of all. It makes beautiful sense that the Resurrection occurred at the very moment of Spring. All the way back, from the beginning of Christianity – so says the Venerable Bede of the Seventh Century – it was believed that the Crucifixion was on March 25.
And that was also the date when Christ entered the world at the Annunciation. The Virgin Mary, at that moment of Conception heralded by the Archangel Gabriel, became “like the blossoming trees in Spring, and like the tree which became Christ’s Cross, she brings new life into the world” (Old English Martyriology, anonymous, 9th Century).
It was on March 21 that Venerable Bede held to be the Fourth Day of Creation, when God created the Sun, the Moon and the stars of heaven, when time began.
Lent, then, is a time of hope and preparation for the Springtime of the World.
Lent is not a time for maudlin self-punishment or mourning over lost time and sentimental memories. It should never be miserable or depressing. Jesus said as much.
Lent was always meant to be the Springtime of the heart. It is those “lengthening days” when the depth of the heart is turned to sunshine and rain, and the seed that is the Word of God is planted deep …
… waiting, yearning for the moment when a green shoot, answering the call of the Sower, will spring out from the seed husk, reaching up from the earth, yearning toward the sun.
This is Lent, when Winter is coming to an end, and the Springtime of the heart has only just begun.