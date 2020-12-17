I do not do Facebook.
I don’t have the time, I don’t like their business practices, and I don’t like the monopoly they have become.
But my wife will go there, on occasion, and when she runs across something particularly juicy, she brings it to my attention. Recently, a lot of that juice has been supplied by the current state senator from our own District 1.
I find it odd that a man in such an important position makes a hobby of getting onto social media and engaging in verbal combat with the people he supposedly represents. I have seen rants, taunts, curses (yes), and a recent threat to “report” (whatever that means) one conversation participant for harassment (she was suggesting that he wear a mask, I believe).
Perhaps, as he once explained after engaging in an actual physical confrontation with an opponent’s campaign manager, he does all this because he is “a man.” Wow. So professional. So dignified. And, oh so macho.
I don’t question the man’s right to express his opinion and answer criticism; I just wonder why he does so in such a childish and inarticulate manner.
I pose this question to the Republican party of this district, and I ask this in all seriousness, and I hope they are able to supply an answer, here, to the readers of this paper: Are you really unable to put up a competitive candidate for this office who does not come across as so intellectually stunted, so emotionally immature? Or, is that now an essential requirement? Just asking.
Prediction: This guy is a hothead whose temper is going to get the best of him someday. Watch for it.
And, to the Perquimans Weekly: If you print this letter, I’m going to clip it, save it, and mail it back to you right after his next arrest.