Public service is often reviled, thankless and exhausting. As public sentiment toward government is increasingly skeptical and dependent, public servants face more hostility but also growing expectations. The modern, cradle-to-grave blueprint turns society to government for more and more and breeds generations who are demanding, thankless and insatiable.
Over the last decade, this 11-county region has been blessed with a representative with a rare servant’s heart. Bob Steinburg served in the state Legislature as our representative, first in the House and now in the Senate. His tenure ends after redistricting forced a primary with a respected incumbent who brought to the race a county with 40 percent of the Republican primary voters in the entire district.
Senator Steinburg won six of the eight counties in this new district, with five voting almost 70 percent or more for him. That’s a tribute to how the constituents he’s served think of Bob’s tenure.
This district is challenging at best for any representative. It is rural and encompasses huge geography, requiring a servant to travel hours to serve. In contrast, our new senator could traverse his former district in an hour or less.
We have diverse populations and industries, including fishing, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and small business. We have a state university, community college, public and private school interests, and significant home-school and alternative school populations. Representing us requires balancing time, logistics and resources, all on an annual salary of $13,951. The person who holds this job must divide time between the district and Raleigh where legislation critical to our success or failure is born.
Legislators’ families deal with the constantly ringing phone, the hours that consume the largest part of each day, the criticism, the constituent needs, the wackos, the travel, the never-ending fundraising, events and elections.
I’ve spent time with Bob Steinburg and his wife Marie. I have seen the triumphs, frustration and rewards. Through it all, Bob has always said his motive for service is the ability to help people. Helping a business start, the bureaucracy, expansion or survival, a constituent with health needs, travel, death, birth, estate complications, state employees, schools, taxes — the list is never ending. People need help traversing the complications and maze government weaves in our lives and good representatives know this is a critical part of what public service is about.
I’ve watched Bob agonize for commercial fishermen’s battle to keep their industry alive; champion prison employees’ safety and compensation; fight for our traditional values, constitutional rights and religious freedom; compete for industry and preserve rural quality of life. He showed up — always. It is common to hear people respond to Bob with, “you are everywhere!”
Bob brought modern technology to his service, using social media and communications to keep constituents informed. He did not act as king. He worked with local governments in his district, forging real relationships and partnering with them to respond to needs. He is passionate and scrappy — a fighter. When others took shelter, he ran into battle. To fight to keep public facilities from predators, to stand with President Trump, to keep ECSU from closing —he didn’t shy away.
He was a champion for rural Northeast North Carolina in the mold of our best before him. He did not do as many choose to, go along to get along. He fought tirelessly and was relentless on behalf of the region.
I would be remiss to not remind us of some particular items Bob advocated for: Currituck County using developer funds to build roads; College of The Albemarle’s flexibility with state funds to begin construction projects; the regional Hurricane Florence Disaster Recovery Fund; single-sex multiple occupancy bathroom and changing facilities for consistency in public accommodations; the Prison Reform Act; the Hatteras and Ocracoke ferries; the Mid-Currituck Bridge project; visitor center funding; funding for U.S. Highway 17 in Camden County and U.S. Highway 64 in Tyrrell County; the teacher assistant tuition reimbursement pilot program; the Historic Roanoke Island Fund; the Perquimans Marine Industrial Park and park basin; the Washington Harbor District Alliance, the Northern Shellfish Lab; four- versus six-year terms for the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education; the Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund; the Camden County boat ramps; the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum; Gates County capital improvements and Sheriff’s Office; the Washington-Warren Airport and construction of a new emergency medical services facility; the Elizabeth City Main Street program; a study to locate an eastern crime lab in Elizabeth City; a new ECSU aviation instruction building and library; the Mattamuskeet Restoration Drainage project, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools; new high schools in Camden and Chowan counties; the Manteo Old House Channel; and the NC Rural Tourism Recovery Pilot Program. Those are a few results of his investment for us.
Politicians come and go, but are not all alike. Some care and commit 100 percent, go the extra mile and insist their district is heard. Bob Steinburg has done this and more, with a servant’s heart.
Northeastern North Carolina has been profoundly blessed by his service. We owe him tremendous thanks as we usher in the future.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in civic and political causes.