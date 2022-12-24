...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
It’s not always a holly jolly Christmas for some people.
Beware of your mental health this holiday season. As someone who suffers from a mental illness, I try to do my best to stay aware of my mental health during November and December, when mental issues are reportedly higher in the United States.
According to a recent poll by the American Psychological Association, 41 percent of surveyed Americans say their stress increases during the holiday season.
The predominant groups of people feeling this stress the most, according to the poll, are healthcare workers, parents, young adults and Hispanic adults.
I wonder why perhaps? It probably has nothing to do with the colder weather, shorter days, stress of gift giving, financial pressure, pre-holiday work crunches, demands of extended family, multitude of events or feeling that you have no time.
On second thought, maybe these reasons are exactly why.
Be mindful of others and remember that no two people are the same. In this impoverished part of North Carolina, it’s always important to recognize and help your neighbors and remember that not everyone can afford a lavish Christmas – especially in an age of stagnant wages and inflation.
The holidays can mean more than buying gifts though. Sometimes, family time is all one needs. But our society puts a lot of pressure on gift giving and shopping, so sometimes we tend to feel the need to do that anyway.
Pivoting some: 64 percent of individuals who live with a mental illness felt that their conditions worsened around the holidays, according to the same study referenced above.
Increased stress, especially when coupled with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety and substance misuse. Reach out to those you know who suffer and offer comfort, not just during the holidays, but year-round.
A good note to mention however, is that suicide rates typically fall to their lowest number during December. Suicide rates are usually highest in spring and fall. But to be aware of any particular stressors or increased pressure during the holidays is probably a smart idea.
Nobody can juggle everything all of the time, it’s always okay to ask for help. Connect with those who care about you and recognize that you don’t need to force yourself to be happy all of the time – it’s good to acknowledge feelings if they are not always joyful.
Let’s work together to lift each other up and recognize that we don’t all have the answers and strive to acknowledge mental illness as a serious epidemic in America.
Some other tips to try and unwind and stay sane during the holidays:
Avoid drowning in too much alcohol if you’re stressed – sometimes those festive cocktails look irresistible;
Talk to a loved one whether it be a friend, family member, or someone in your faith community;
Accept your limitations;
Try to see others’ point of view and recognize we all get a little stressed around the holidays;
Try a to-do list;
Remember you are not alone!
Tyler Newman is a Staff Writer for the Chowan Herald. He can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.