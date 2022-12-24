Tyler Newman
Andre Alfred

It’s not always a holly jolly Christmas for some people.

Beware of your mental health this holiday season. As someone who suffers from a mental illness, I try to do my best to stay aware of my mental health during November and December, when mental issues are reportedly higher in the United States.

Tyler Newman is a Staff Writer for the Chowan Herald. He can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.