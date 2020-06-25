Summer returned officially last Saturday evening at 5:43 p.m.
At least, that is when the Summer Solstice took place. That was the longest day of 2020, and from that time on, the days will get shorter and the nights longer (the best news of all is that the year 2020 is getting shorter, too).
Of course, here in the South we all know the Solstice has nothing to do with Summer. We’ve already had hot days. And the heat of Summer is better known (or felt) in July when the lawn doesn’t need weekly mowing anymore. By the time the dog days come (so named because Sirius the “dog star” rises at dawn from July 3 to Aug. 11), the fescue grass starts retreating into piteous round little outcroppings like the scattering of oases right out of Lawrence of Arabia.
Real Summer, which is not yet here by a long shot, is something that us northern transplants have to acclimatize ourselves to, lest we wilt like a seedling left out on Dante Alighieri’s sidewalk.
Speaking of sidewalks, you know it’s real summer when it’s so hot that you could fry a Layden’s sausage on one of them. Or, passing from the culinary to the zoological: “It’s so dang hot that I just saw a hound dog chasing a rabbit – and they were both walking.” Or, in the case of forensic science, as George “Possum” Jones used to remind us, “It’s hotter than a $2 pistol.”
Some of us like to get theological about the Summer heat. “It’s hotter than H-E double hockey sticks,” our elderly, lace-collared Sunday School teacher might have said. Outside Sunday School, we might have averred, “[Insert customary cuss word], it’s hot as the hinges on the gates of Hades,” or, combining theology with zoology, “It’s hotter than Satan’s housecat.”
That last bit raises a lot of questions and, in my mind, confirms even more suspicions.
Now is the time to set to the serious business of acclimatizing.
The way a number of Southern writers talk, getting ready for the Summer heat is almost a matter of profound moral purpose. That torrid zone of hundred degree days with a hundred percent humidity is something that you have to spiritually prepare for, like marriage and childbirth, or Great Aunt Mabel coming over.
You just have to get ready for sweat. It’s one of those poetic existential crises that Camus and Sartre tried, in their French cigarette-waving manner, to warn us about. There’s no way of getting around it.
Sweating in the Southern Summer is a mystical rite of passage.
The trick, I’ve heard, is practice and rehearsal. Set yourself outside now and “harden” yourself to the sun, just like you would harden a seedling in the Spring — bearing in mind, of course, that it’s not Spring, and you and I aren’t seedlings.
But there are things to do when the heat’s already come and the Lord’s turned up the thermostat. Stick some fans up in your ceilings. For some mystical reason around here, it’s important to paint your porch ceiling the exotic hue, “haint blue” (that, as you probably know already, is a Gullah tradition that has a lot more meaning than the capacious art of pretty Southern interior decorating).
Open your windows to create a slipstream breeze coursing through your house: if it’s the old-fashioned kind with a straight-through hallway, then you’re lucky and you’ve just discovered why they built in those things. Open the highest and the lowest windows of your house: eventually there will come an upward draft.
Plant mint and watch it take over your garden and lawn. In the meantime pluck a few leaves and chew them straight up. Or stick a frond in a sweating glass of certifiably-unhealthy iced sweet tea. Or, polish off that silver tankard and turn mint into what God intended it to be.
About forty odd years ago one late July, I found myself, for some inscrutable reason, serving on staff at the South Conference Church of God Church Camp in the sticks somewhere outside of Bayou La Batre, Alabama.
It got so hot down there that the gators had to clamber out of the swamp because the river was starting to boil. Steam sizzled up from the asphalt in little snakelike rivulets of yellow vapor. It was so humid that the rain just hung there about four feet off the ground, refusing to go down any further.
My friend who dragged me down there with some sort of ethereal promise of reward, like “Oh you’ll love it down here and eat all the crawfish you’d ever want,” tried to convince me that his method of beating the heat was simple and “sure-fire” (he shouldn’t have used that particular adjective, given the context):
“Just stick an ice cube next to your forehead.”
“Why, Geezer?” — which was his name, or rather, now that I come to think of it, probably just his nickname, and I had already started to give him the side-eye since crawfish had just gone out of season right before I got there.
“‘Cuz it’ll trick your brain into thinkin’ it’s winter.”
Unfortunately for my transplanted sensibility, and to the disappointment of all sophistications and complicated answers everywhere, Geezer’s sure-fire plan worked.
Heat needs cooling down, like ice cubes on brains.
And a lot of peace needs making these days, with hearts opened up to the summer rains.